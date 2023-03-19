For Toyin Subair, Good Times are Here

One of the most enduring tips of wisdom that has proved valid in view of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is that a team of focused individuals can do much more than one person. Perhaps this is the secret behind the victory of President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. After all, he is known for enabling people, thereby placing them in strategic positions and effectively planting goodwill to harvest influence at a later time. Toyin Subair, the serial investor into all things TV stations, has clearly learnt a few lessons from the President-elect. Now that things are as they are with Tinubu’s presidential victory, isn’t Subair in for a good time?

Subair has shown himself to be a smart person. Since emerging in the limelight as a businessman and willing investor in profitable ventures, he has made a few mistakes known to the public. However, more than anything, it is the fact that Subair knows to associate himself with winners that makes him different from his peers. With Tinubu set to become Nigeria’s president by May 29, one can say that Subair has turned himself into an unparalleled friend of the president.

Few fortunes accompany the coward, and the vast majority follow after the brave. This is what Subair has proven, among other things, by his persistence to support Tinubu through trying times. In fact, just before the campaigns, Subair was among the handful of business people that remained strong pillars of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. As a result, Subair will most likely benefit from his foresightedness in a big way.