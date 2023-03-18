Polls Shouldn’t Be Seen As War in A’Ibom, Gov Emmanuel Warns 

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has warned the citizens against indulging in any negative behaviour that may constitute security breach during the conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

He said the March 18th elections in the state should not be seen as a war, but a process of choosing leaders, and for God to determine who is to lead and what is to happen.

The governor who noted anxiety and suspense trailing the rescheduled Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state assured that the peace which the state is known for will be sustained during and after the exercise.

Governor Emmanuel spoke yesterday while fielding questions from Journalists shortly after the March edition of the Government House Monthly Prayer Summit, lauding the peaceful disposition of people of the state.

Encouraging the citizens to maintain peace at all times especially during the elections, he accordingly urged all eligible voters in the state to go out enmass and exercise their civic responsibility without any fear of molestation.

“Go out and exercise your civic rights and responsibility without any molestation.

“I want to appreciate our people, we are very peace loving people but I also want to sound a note of warning to those who may want to disrupt the peace that tomorrow the security agencies will be ready for them.

He further expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to manage the exercise and encouraged citizens to comply with the restriction of movement order by the Inspection General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, to enhance the efficiency of security operatives during the elections.

“We don’t want people moving on the road, don’t bring out your vehicle on the road so that we can identify the bad people and know those who are out to cause violence to resist that with all means.

“I am sure all the security agencies are ready and I know Akwa Ibom people are peace loving people, “the Governor stated.

On his part, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) In charge of Zone 6, Mr. Jonathan Towuru, affirmed that Akwa Ibom is one of the states under his zone and that contestants in the elections have signed the peace accord pact for a contest devoid of acrimony.

He said there is bound to be a winner and a loser in every contest and therefore encouraged losers who may wish to seek redress to do so peaceful and appropriately.