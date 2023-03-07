Christians Urged to Pray to Avert Economic Crisis in Nigeria

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A Cleric, Apostle John Okoriko, has called on Christians to pray for God’s divine intervention in the sufferings of Nigerians caused by the Naria redesign policy of the federal government.

Okoriko, who is The Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, debunked speculations that fathers of faith in the state have received various forms of inducement to support the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

He spoke in an interactive service in Uyo where he said that the church must unite in prayers so that the current economic hardships in the country might not be unnecessarily prolonged.

He said: “Let the church join and pray to God so that the sufferings we are currently going through in the country will be cut short. We need to pray for Nigeria.”

The cleric, who is a member of “Fathers of Faith,” said that they have not been induced to support the aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno.

According to him, their support for the PDP’s candidate, who is also a member of Fathers of Faith, was based on the conviction that Umo Eno would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the areas of security and infrastructures.

Report had alleged that Governor Emmanuel “released N50 million and distributed bags of rice to the Fathers of Faith to support his anointed candidate.”

Reacting to the allegation, Okoriko said that “I have not received any amount of money from either Eno or Emmanuel to support aspirations of his successor. I can also say categorically that the entire Fathers of Faith has not collected money for this purpose.”

He also dismissed insinuations that Christians have no business with politics, saying that development is determined by interface with politics

He, therefore, called on all Christians to arm themselves with their PVCs and vote for Pastor Eno in the March 11 governorship election to sustain the current peace that is being enjoyed in the state.

“Akwa Ibom should vote for Pastor Umo Eno. If a pastor like me becomes a governor I would walk freely to his office and the entire state would be in peace.

“Get your permanent voters’ cards and locate your polling unit to exercise your franchise. Don’t cause trouble in any polling unit just cast your vote and walk away,” he advised.