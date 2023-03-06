  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

CSO Raises  the Alarm over Plan  to Disrupt Peace in Nigeria

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A civil society organization (CSO), the Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP) has raised alarm over the growing number of professional fake news syndicates that could instigate mass discontent against the nation.

The foundation however called on the federal government to beef up its security networks to thwart the operations of the professional syndicates in order to sustain peace in the country.

A statement that was issued in Ilorin and signed by the Executive Director of the FPP, Mr. Abdulrazaq Hamzat, said that “the level of fake news in Nigeria is huge and it appeared that in the past few years, there’s organszed syndicate, trained to create content, impersonating legitimate bodies to perpetrate certain narrative in order to cause chaos in Nigeria.”

Hamzat explained that during the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria, several fake documents and reports were ascribed to legitimate bodies, both local and international, have been circulated on the social media in an attempt to delegitimise the election. 

He said: “Our investigation reveals that most of these reports were fake and fabricated, but they are being pushed all over the social media to convince the populace about their truthfulness, thereby creating fatal ground for subversive actions.” 

He explained that some media organisations have also been misled by these reports and it has become more a regular occurrence in Nigeria.

“Few moments ago, the European Union debunked one of such reports that has been widely circulated in its name, which confirmed the findings of PeacePro, but many more of such contents are in circulation, with the impersonated organisations unaware of the reports ascribed to them.”

Hamzat maintained that “the impersonation of legitimate organisations to peddle misleading narrative on social media is a propaganda tool to convince the populace wrongly over certain claims and we believe this actions were deliberately being carried out by organised syndicates to gradually undermine the country in the mind of its citizens, which is often a prelude to a bigger action by organised none state actors”.

The foundation, therefore, called on the federal government to quickly pay attention to the issue beyond the rhetoric of condemning fake news or threatening perpetrators with punishment, to digging deep to understand the operations of the syndicate organisation, motivation and sponsors.

“We are in the information age, where wars are fought in the digital space to capture minds, to instill hate and anger or motivate people into subversive actions through false narrative to disrupt peace and security of nations” Hamzat concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.