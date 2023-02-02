Okomu Oil Donates Relief Materials to Owan Fire Victims  

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the victims of the November 18th, 2022 fire disaster in Owan community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The fire incident occurred when a tanker carrying petroleum product fell in the community and went into flame destroying shops and buildings.

In a statement, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc explained that the items presented include 100 Bags of Cement, two bags of four inches nails, three bags of three inches nails, one bag of 1.5 inches nails, 30 bundles of Zinc, 10 Iron doors, 70 pieces of ceiling board, and 165 pieces of different sizes of wood. Presenting the relief materials to the Odionwere of the community, the Managing Director, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Dr. Graham Hefer said the gesture was in fulfillment of management’s promise to come to the aid of the victims of the fire disaster.

Represented by the community liaison officer (CLO) in its extension 2 plantation, Mr.Bashiru Kadiri, Dr. Hefer said Okomu believes in good neighbour relations and are happy to assist her neighbouring communities when the need arise.

He said “I wish to on behalf of management of Okomu to present these building materials to assist the victims of the fire incident.

He added: “During our last visit in December, we promised to assist victims of the fire disaster and this is the fulfillment of that promise”.

“We hope that this gesture from us will be accepted by the community as our little way of helping to cushion the effect of the fire on the victim and help them get back to their feet.”

The Okomu MD urged the leadership of the community to ensure that everyone affected by the fire incident benefits from the materials while praying that such disaster will not be experienced again in the community.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the Odionwere of the Owan community, Chief Michael Ifiabor thanked the management of Okomu Oil palm company for the gesture, adding this has shown the company’s interest in the growth and development of its neighbouring communities.

He further stated that they never expected this kind of love and support from any private company especially when it was Okomu response to their distress call that aided the putting out the fire, stressing that this has further endeared the company in the heart of the people and will strengthen the relationship between the company and members of the community.