New NYSC DG Promises to Drive Scheme to Greater Heights

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The new Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yeshua Ahmed has stepped in with a promise to take the scheme to greater heights.

He made the promise on Monday at the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja after taking over from the acting director general,Mrs. Christy Uba as the 22 DG of the scheme.

Speaking after receiving the NYSC flag from Uba, Ahmed stated that collectively, he and the management staff would take the scheme to greater heights.

He said: “I assure you that I will not only sustain the high tempo but collectively, we will take the Scheme to greater heights.”

“In this regard, the policy thrust that will drive the administration will focus on:

Improving security, welfare of Corps members and staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation; providing enabling environment for research and development for the advancement of the Scheme.”

He also stated that

strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the Scheme, enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance and deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme, would be pursued.

Ahmed used the opportunity to call for the full cooperation of the management and staff to enable him carry the scheme to greater heights.

He, therefore solicited the cooperation of all members of staff and other stakeholders to enable them move the Scheme to higher level of achievements.

While assuring the public of the scheme’s continued contributions to national development, he stated that the NYSC will always make the country proud.

Earlier, the acting NYSC DG, Christy Uba promised Ahmed of the cooperation, loyalty and support of the management team.

She said: “It is gratifying to note that you are in a familiar terrain having served as Military Assistant to a former Director-General of the Scheme. I am confident that the experience gained in your previous assignment here, and the cordial relationship already established with members of staff, will facilitate your success as you steer the affairs of this noble organisation.”