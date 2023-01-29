Edo Confirms 115 Cases, 13 Deaths from Lassa Fever

*Strengthens delivery of primary healthcare centres, to upgrade 55

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State Government has confirmed eight more cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115.

This is as the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen, said the state government has earmarked 55 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the 18 local government areas for upgrade.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state also recorded one more death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 13.



She said the government was stepping up efforts to contain the disease across all Edo communities, urging residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all laid down protocols against the spread of the disease.



According to her, “We have confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115. With the new figures, we now have 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

Noting that the state is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases of Lassa fever, Akoria, charged, “If you experience symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting, and high fever, among others, you must quickly rush to the nearest health care centre close to you to report.”



She further charged them to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.



The disease surveillance or notification officers’ contacts include: Akoko Edo 07034420077; Egor 08078750376; Esan Central 09074513116; Esan North East 08034897353; Esan South East 07035389297; Esan West 07016618702; Etsako Central 07035411607 and Etsako East 09026339245.

Others are Etsako West 08060443793; Igueben 08135041727; Ikpoba Okha 08074431217; Oredo 09052887778; Orhionmwon 07032436654; Ovia North East 08036859629; Ovia South West 08130989877; Owan East 07031295391; Owan East 08135649368, and Uhunmwode 08057861900.

The commissioner noted that the State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer can be reached on 08060593802, while the State Epidemiologist can be contacted on 08064258163.



Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the EDSPHCDA, Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen, has said the state government has earmarked 55 PHCs across the state’s 18 local government areas for upgrade.

Izedonmwen said the renovation work in the 55 PHCs is part of reforms to strengthen the delivery of affordable and quality healthcare in rural areas.

He noted that as part of the Primary Health Care Reform Project aimed at transforming the primary healthcare system in the state, the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency embarked on a tour of PHCs across the three senatorial districts.



According to him, the on-site assessment of the 55 PHCs was carried out in collaboration with HDIT Integrated Service Limited, adding that the team of assessors was made up of public health experts alongside staff of the agency, Edo State Civil Engineers and HDIT Engineers.



He said the assessment was carried out to determine the state of the healthcare services provided at the facilities, evidence of implementation of the national healthcare standards, infrastructure needs and safety standards.



The Executive Secretary said the state government is determined to improve the infrastructure and equipment at the health facilities, provision of essential drugs, capacity-building, adequate staffing, maximising greater utilization of e-clat and digital transformation; strengthening governance and accountability as well as involvement of the community in healthcare are all hallmarks of the proposed reform project.