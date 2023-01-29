Celebrating an Oil Mogul, Patriot and Humanist

The life trajectory of Tein Jack-Rich, President of Belema OIl Producing Limited, embodies a lesson in courage and vision- the two major values that changed his story of adversity to monumental success, writes Funke Olaode

He has always shone like diamonds in his endeavours. A rich and contented humanist, his milk of kindness flows ceaselessly. His story is that of a man who came, saw and is still conquering his field as an oil magnate. For Jack-Rich, his story is like that of a man who rose from zero to becoming a hero as a result of being focused and committed to duty. For him, a man who is already down shouldn’t be afraid of falling. Like a phoenix, he rose above his adversity.

Jack-Rich became an orphan at age 10. It was a bleak moment and the possibility of making any serious impact in life was remote. But his sense of purpose, determination and hard work to succeed triumphed and fortune smiled on him, not only attending some of the best schools in the world including Harvard, Stanford and LSE but also climbed the ladder of progress as one of Nigeria’s most successful industrialists being the mastermind of the first indigenous oil exploration and production company in the country.

A renowned philanthropist, Jack-Rich who who recently celebrated his birthday, is indeed a national colossus and inspiration, especially to the youths of this country who should not allow their prevailing circumstances to determine their aspirations to be successful in life. Like Barack Obama, Nigerians eventually saw a remarkable man of history when he attempted to join the presidential race with burgeoning name recognition and popularity, calling on Nigerians to trust his leadership and judgment because he has the solutions to our problems.

Having recorded a string of successes in his business, the oil magnate decided to serve the Nigerian people and dabbled into politics. Of course, no one doubted his convictions to be a good president if given the opportunity judging by the depth of his presentation on that night at Transcorp in Abuja when he unveiled his manifesto founded on such groundbreaking work on national socio-economic revival, bold vision for security and integration, outstanding intellectual enterprise and track record.

But in a political sense, that was history in abeyance now as decided at the APC delegates’ convention last year when he contested for president but lost to the standard bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu. Jack-Rich has since teamed up with the APC flag bearer and promised his dedicated support to the candidate. He is currently the Deputy Head of the party’s Fundraising Committee, probably a measure of his leadership and capacity as a trained economist.

To discerning observers who listened to his presentations for national renewal last year and are familiar with his track record, when Jack-Rich said his heart is for humanity, he actually meant it.

Of course, this can better be understood concerning the extent and impact of his unusual philanthropy over the years covering education through local and foreign scholarships, qualitative healthcare, infrastructure and some innovative and strategic economic empowerment across the country. He is truly a patriot and humanist and a Nigerian for all Nigerians.

Yes, the strategic import of his philanthropy is evident in the focus on the critical needs of the people, notably in the quality and number of roads and bridges built, schools, hostels and hospitals constructed across the country, military barracks, food supplies, solid economic empowerment for the people and indeed the key issue of water provision, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria where water scarcity is a major concern. Yes, water is life and for such a level of water provision and standard in the north and as appreciated by the people and their leaders, Jack-Rich was conferred with the title Sarkin Ruwan Hausa, meaning the giver of water.

As the affable man of substance from Rivers State turns 48, we could learn a lot from his life’s philosophy and emulate such for personal and national development. It is an exemplary journey that motivates the conscious mind to action and strives to conquer his vicissitudes no matter the prevailing circumstances. And that’s where the twin elements of courage and vision come into reckoning as key values for transformation.

Sometimes, Jack-Rich could sound philosophical. At other times, he would tell such glowing academic narratives that make one to really appreciate his intellectualism as the foundation of his convictions. He is indeed a bright fellow, a deep thinker and a modernizer. Thinking through life, he developed a self-motivational tool which he refers to as the three-dimensional formula to greatness, namely: the power to create, the power to invent out of your creation and the power of discovery. These elements have guided him through his purposeful life. Similarly, his three fundamental qualities to success are hard work, humility and compassion for humanity. Yet, he further discovered the three pillars of greatness which he itemizes as “Time to polish, time to shine and time to launch.”

In the face of such a traumatic onslaught of violence and insecurity in the nation, Jack-Rich provides a healing balm to the Nigerian people on the need to imbibe the culture of love and peace as imperatives for us to live together in unity with his usual mantra that “Let love lead.”

A man of faith who embraced God early in life, he hinges his success on the power of the Heavenly Father who has been his anchor and strength, and believes our devotion to the Supreme Being will not only help us to be our brother’s keeper but also lessen the scourge of hate among the people.

He underscored this point at a three-day national fasting and prayer summit for Christians and Muslims in Abuja in 2020, stating that “Nigerians believe in God. And I believe if we get the foundation right, we’re gonna get everything right. I believe strongly that if we all come together and put our faith and our heart in God and speak to God concerning one subject, we’re gonna get results.”

Similarly, at the commissioning of the mother and child hospital in Daura, Katsina State, Jack-Rich reminded us of the need for unity in diversity.

He said: “I believe strongly that this project we’ve initiated and started here clearly represents one united country called Nigeria and we affirm. It doesn’t matter if I come from the Niger Delta part of the country or if I come from the North; we are a united countrymen.”

He also emphasizes the importance of that spirit of generosity which he personally symbolizes as we can see in his unequalled philanthropy.

“Our community is safer and more precious when the rich invest more in getting the poor out of poverty for society to be a place of honour that protects basic dignity. Just love and let love lead,” he said.

“Your dream to be great and super great can only be sustained when you give yourself the gift to sow for a larger benefit. Also when you hunger to bless the far larger society, then your catch shall become the seed grown to fetch home from afar, to empower beyond you and your family.”

To him, by helping humanity, we are consciously empowering society and it’s for the good of all.

Jack-Rich also has some interesting words for the minders of our national economy with an emphasis on encouraging the utilization of our local resources towards creating a strong and wealthy economy. According to him, “you are not strong and wealthy until you empower your indigenous resources, having understood your organic needs and consumptions to create a strong and wealthy economy. Your economy becomes strong and wealthy when you subtract Gross Domestic Product from Gross National Product and realize a positive Gross National Value. And that your Gross National Value is the only threshold to negotiate your position in the frontier of global economic meanderings, currently domiciled in the cold hands of the world’s most advanced economic wallets. And for this reason, we must not look down on our indigenous resources.”

As Jack Rich- a recipient of national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and helmsman at BelemaOIL Producing Limited Celebrates his new age with such an extraordinary accomplishments. we can only hope to see more of Jack-Rich in his characteristic elements in the future as a national icon who has impacted humanity so admirably even as he continues to inspire.