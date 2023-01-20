  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Peter Obi Decries Worsening Economic Situation in Nigeria

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Labour Party (LP)  presidential candidate in next month’s election,  Peter Obi,  has decried the worsening economic situation in the country, saying Nigerians are going through hell.

“Next election will not be about region or religion. Is there a place you buy bread cheaper? Cost of living is high everywhere. So, there’s no ethnicity. Don’t be deceived.” Obi said at the campaign for his election as president in Minna Niger state yesterday.

“All I want you to do is to vote for LP. We are going to have an agricultural revolution and we cannot do that without cultivating the land in Niger State. And you are going to have jobs to do.

“We will fight insecurity to enable you farm. We assure you that your airport will be made lively because we will be coming to Niger State regularly. We want to show the world that Nigeria can feed itself” Obi said at the rally.

He also promised to complete the construction of the Baro port started by the APC federal  government,  adding that he will ensure that Nigeria utilises its abundant natural resources to grow its economy before  calling on eligible voters to vote for competence rather than looking at the tribes, religion or regional affiliations of candidates while casting their ballots.

At the rally held at the Polo field, Obi  said the turnaround of Nigeria will begin from Niger State in  view of the fact that the state has the largest landmass and is endowed with several mineral resources that are yet to be harnessed.

The  presidential candidate also held a town hall meeting with women and youths, where he assured  them that if  elected president  women would be given fair share in the governance of the country.

The governorship  candidate of the party in the state Mr. Joshua Bawa blamed the political leadership in the state for its poor economic development and rising poverty among the people.

Bawa claimed that  Niger State is  ranked among the first   eight  on the  poverty index while the rate of out-of-school children has continued to grow due to poor leadership.

At the rally a  minute of silence was  observed in honour of the late Catholic Priest, Rev Father Isaac Achi, who was burnt to death on Sunday  and numerous people killed by bandits across the state.

Obi took  the campaign train to Niger State with a pledge to address security challenges facing the country as well as completing the Baro Inland Port.

“All I want you to do is to vote for LP. We are going to have agrarian revolution and we cannot do that without cultivating the land in Niger State. And you are going to have jobs to do. We will fight insecurity to enable you farm. We assure you that your airport would be made lively because we will be coming to Niger State regularly. We want show the world that Nigeria can feed itself.

“Next election will not be about region or religion. Is there a place you buy bread cheaper? Cost of living is high everywhere. So, there’s no ethnicity. Don’t be deceived.” He said.

He also said he would ensure that Nigeria utilizes its abundant natural resources to grow its economy, calling on eligible voters to vote for competency rather than looking at the tribes, religion or regional affiliations of candidates.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.