Peter Obi Decries Worsening Economic Situation in Nigeria

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in next month’s election, Peter Obi, has decried the worsening economic situation in the country, saying Nigerians are going through hell.

“Next election will not be about region or religion. Is there a place you buy bread cheaper? Cost of living is high everywhere. So, there’s no ethnicity. Don’t be deceived.” Obi said at the campaign for his election as president in Minna Niger state yesterday.

“All I want you to do is to vote for LP. We are going to have an agricultural revolution and we cannot do that without cultivating the land in Niger State. And you are going to have jobs to do.

“We will fight insecurity to enable you farm. We assure you that your airport will be made lively because we will be coming to Niger State regularly. We want to show the world that Nigeria can feed itself” Obi said at the rally.

He also promised to complete the construction of the Baro port started by the APC federal government, adding that he will ensure that Nigeria utilises its abundant natural resources to grow its economy before calling on eligible voters to vote for competence rather than looking at the tribes, religion or regional affiliations of candidates while casting their ballots.

At the rally held at the Polo field, Obi said the turnaround of Nigeria will begin from Niger State in view of the fact that the state has the largest landmass and is endowed with several mineral resources that are yet to be harnessed.

The presidential candidate also held a town hall meeting with women and youths, where he assured them that if elected president women would be given fair share in the governance of the country.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state Mr. Joshua Bawa blamed the political leadership in the state for its poor economic development and rising poverty among the people.

Bawa claimed that Niger State is ranked among the first eight on the poverty index while the rate of out-of-school children has continued to grow due to poor leadership.

At the rally a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late Catholic Priest, Rev Father Isaac Achi, who was burnt to death on Sunday and numerous people killed by bandits across the state.

He also said he would ensure that Nigeria utilizes its abundant natural resources to grow its economy, calling on eligible voters to vote for competency rather than looking at the tribes, religion or regional affiliations of candidates.