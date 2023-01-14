Jigawa Guber:  S’Court Affirms Nomination of Deputy Governor, Namadi As APC’s Candidate

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of the incumbent Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, as the lawful candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship poll in the state.

The Apex Court in a unanimous judgement delivered yesterday in Abuja, affirmed Namadi’s nomination after dismissing the appeal challenging his emergence from the May 26, 2022 primary election of the party in Jigawa State.

The judgement prepared by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa however, dismissed the appeal by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farouk Aliyu.

The apex court in its unanimous decision agreed with lawyers to the respondents, Prince Lateef Fagbemi and Yakubu Ruba, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, that the case was frivolous, baseless and lacked merit and substance.

Recall that Namadi through his counsel, Prince Fagbemi, had won the legal battle at the Federal High Court in Dutse as well as at the Court of Appeal in Kano.