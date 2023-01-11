One Vigilante Killed, as Local Hunters Repel Bandits Attack in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A local vigilante was killed as local hunters repelled bandits attack on Madanda Community in Pangu district of Rafi local government area of Niger state on Monday.

The attack came almost one year after terrorists last attacked the community and three days after Muslim faithful held congregational prayers in Mosques in the community to thank God for the peace they had enjoyed for over a year.

It was gathered that unlike in the past the bandits stormed the community on foot but wielded dangerous weapons including AK47 rifles.

According to findings, the local hunters mobilised speedily to thwart the attack making the gunmen to scamper into the bush some of them with serious injuries.

The District Head of the Community Mallam Sallau Danladi Pangu who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in a telephone conversation on Tuesday believed that the terrorists lost some of their men but were courageous enough to escape with their corpses so that their place of origin or identities will not be known.

Pangu however said the bandits were about 20 in number. “Our people fought them to a stand still, unfortunately we lost one of our men”.

The District head said some members of the community were still in hiding because of fears that the bandits could still return.

Pangu said during the period of the invasion, no security man was seen but added that the incident had been reported to the Police in Kagara but “We are yet to see them here.”

Efforts to get Police confirmation of the incident was abortive.