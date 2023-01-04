  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

Nigeria’s Ethnic Youth Leaders Hail FCT Court’s Verdict on Emefiele 

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has described  the verdict of an Abuja High Court that barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting and detaining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over fabricated allegations of terrorism funding and economic crimes, as a landmark judgment. 

Justice M.A. Hassan had while delivering the judgment last Thursday in a suit seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and all officers under their control from instigating the arrest of Emefiele, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The ethnic nationalities group said the judgment was a landmark one that would remain indelible in the history of the country.

The NEYLC is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

They made their position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s Secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama.

Part of the statement read: “We, ethnic youth leaders in this country welcome and celebrate the decision of the Abuja High Court on the wrongful move by the DSS to put Dr Emefiele behind bars and prosecute him on trump-up charges.

“This judgment has further proved that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

“The court verdict is not only a landmark one, it is legendary and commendable.

“We urge the DSS and its leadership to allow common sense to prevail and obey the court judgment to the letter.

“They must, in respect for the judiciary and the nation’s constitution, desist from harassing Dr. Emefiele. They must allow him to concentrate on his national assignment and deliver on the lofty reforms of the apex bank.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.