120 Students Receive Grooming Centre’s N18m Research Grant

As part of their corporate social responsibility effort to boost entrepreneurship and encourage research development within the Nigerian tertiary institution ecosystem, the Grooming Centre, Ejigbo Lagos, has awarded N18 million to 120 students.

The grant will ensure that the recipients complete their undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.

This year’s award is the fourth since the inception of the Grooming Centre University grant awards in 2019.

The centre’s CEO, Godwin Nwabunka, said, “We tend to expand it so that undergraduates and postgraduates who have financial constraints. We will remove those constraints so that they can focus on what they do. Like I said, beyond areas of financial inclusion, we are now looking at a broader area like the planet, people, profit and all these activities that happen at the bottom of the pyramid.”

The guest speaker, a Development Economics and Data Analytics with Lagos Business School, Prof Bongo Adi, explained that the country must begin to take research development very seriously.

The head of special project at the centre, Mr Chikezie Egbulefu, urged the students to see this as an opportunity to contribute to national development.

For Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta postgraduate student Kwaghfan Saaondo, whose thesis is on the response of West African dwarf goats to graded levels of cassava leaf meal, the grant would enable him “perform laboratory analysis on growth performance of cassava leaf on West Africa dwarf goats.”