House of Reps Orders IG to Investigate Attacks on Akpoti- Uduaghan in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The House of Representatives has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of attacks on Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during a campaign rally in Kogi State.



This was contained in the House of Representative order book of December 14, 2022, made available to journalists.

The House condemned the attack on the campaign train of Akpoti-Uduaghan who is the PDP senatorial candidate for Kogi Central senatorial district, describing it as an act of political intolerance that should not be tolerated.



The lawmakers mandated the Committees on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The lower chamber frowned at the attack, stating that they were that Section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria I999 (as amended) provides that a citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex religion or political association shall not be subjected to any form of discrimination.



“Informed that on December 3, 2022, suspected political thugs and hoodlums attacked the campaign team of the Senatorial Candidate of the PDP for the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan during her rally from Okene to Adavi, injuring several persons and shooting one person.

“Worried that despite the avowed commitment of the federal government to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, discrimination against women seeking elective posts still exists in the country.



“Disturbed that at a time when all relevant stakeholders are suing for peace and calling on political actors to be tolerant of opposition thugs and hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the opposition, audaciously attack the campaign train of the Senatorial candidate of a political party,” the order book stated.