On Forces Shaping Nigeria’s Stability and Future Direction

Afakriya Gadzama writes that as Nigeria navigates a complex intersection of shifting political alliances and evolving security challenges, critical questions arise about the forces shaping the nation’s stability and future direction.

Keen observers of Nigeria’s security landscape have noted that recent political and security developments may signal attempts to distract or even undermine the present government. Incidents such as bomb explosions in Borno State and killings in parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States have been interpreted by some as subtle indications of such efforts.

More broadly, many security analysts believe that President Bola Tinubu’s growing political influence across various regions may have provoked reactions from political opponents who are dissatisfied with his expanding reach. Additionally, underlying public frustration over economic hardship appears to be contributing to rising tensions.

It is noteworthy that elements within the national security establishment have identified these incidents as evidence of gaps in preventive measures by some agencies. This has fuelled calls for reforms within the national security system.

Some analysts also argue that the current threats were not entirely unexpected and may persist in the coming months. There is a widely held view that ongoing insurgency and lawlessness in parts of the country cannot be completely separated from evolving political dynamics.

Further analysis suggests that the recent upsurge in violence may reflect the anxieties of certain political actors who fear that President Tinubu’s potential re-election could diminish their ambitions. Consequently, stakeholders have been urged to intensify surveillance of political activities and developments nationwide.

In addition, there have been calls for the government to urgently address the economic challenges facing citizens, as hardship continues to heighten public disaffection. Security and intelligence officials are also being encouraged to acknowledge lapses in threat monitoring and prevention, particularly in light of recent incidents.

The increasingly heated political environment, though typical of democratic systems, has also been identified as a contributing factor. Political realignments and defections have intensified tensions, especially among those whose ambitions have not materialised. This dissatisfaction may, in some cases, incite negative reactions from their supporters.

President Tinubu’s political gains in certain regions have reportedly unsettled established interests, while recent defections to the ruling party have generated mixed reactions. Although such movements have been welcomed in some quarters, they have also created unease in others. Nonetheless, proponents argue that closer alignment with the Federal Government could bring developmental benefits to various regions, particularly in the North-East.

Many stakeholders in the region believe that greater political alignment with the centre could unlock significant economic and infrastructural opportunities. However, conflicting interests among key actors and a lack of coordinated mobilisation have limited broader support for this shift.

The increasing movement of political figures into the ruling party has sparked debate, with some critics warning of a drift towards a one-party system. Others, however, view it as a reflection of prevailing political realities. Comparisons have been drawn with other democracies where incumbents have retained power due to perceived performance and stability.

Supporters of President Tinubu argue that his record, both at the state and national levels, provides justification for continued leadership. They contend that many Nigerians see his administration as capable of addressing the country’s challenges, despite current hardships. There is also a prevailing concern among citizens about returning to leadership associated with past economic difficulties.

However, observers stress that the President must address concerns within his administration, particularly by ensuring that underperforming officials do not undermine public confidence. His commitment to national unity, inclusiveness, and institutional reform continues to be cited as a strength, but must be reinforced through effective governance.

Despite opposition efforts, many analysts believe that alternative political actors have struggled to gain widespread public trust or present compelling alternatives. Some attribute this to weak political structures, inconsistent track records, and limited credibility among the electorate.

Recent security assessments suggest that President Tinubu maintains a significant lead over potential challengers, largely due to public perception of his experience and leadership capacity. Trust remains a critical factor, and many Nigerians appear inclined to support leadership they believe can deliver stability and progress.

-Gadzama, a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, writes from Abuja.