Parthian’s i-invest Broadens Offering with Asset-backed Loans

Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

Nigeria’s leading digital investment platform, i-invest, has unveiled a significantly enhanced platform experience designed to make investing more intuitive, accessible, and rewarding for everyday investors.

The upgraded platform introduces a refreshed user experience, personalized investment journeys, and new financial capabilities that bring investing and borrowing together within a single ecosystem. The launch marks a major milestone in i-invest’s evolution from a digital investment platform to a comprehensive wealth-building solution.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Technologies, Tobi Olusoga, said the transformation was driven by a desire to remove barriers that have traditionally discouraged many Nigerians from participating in investment opportunities.

“For many people, investing still feels complex, intimidating, or inaccessible. We wanted to change that.

“The new i-invest experience is designed to make wealth creation simpler, more intuitive, and accessible to more people, regardless of where they are on their financial journey.”

The enhanced platform features a modernised interface that allows users to personalise their dashboards, track investments more efficiently, discover relevant opportunities, and access market information tailored to their interests.

According to the Product Lead at i-invest, Jennifer Omame, the redesign focused on creating a more engaging and customer-centric experience.

She said: “Today’s investors expect digital experiences that are intelligent, seamless, and personalized.

“Users can now customize their dashboards to prioritise the information most relevant to them, from fixed-income opportunities and market movers to watchlists and financial news.”

In addition to the redesigned experience, i-invest has introduced asset-backed loans in partnership with i-Monie Microfinance Bank, enabling eligible users to access financing using their investment portfolios as collateral without having to liquidate their holdings. The feature is designed to help customers meet short-term financial needs while preserving their long-term investment goals.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of i-Monie Microfinance Bank, Wendy Okam, the partnership enables investors to access loans directly through the i-invest platform, with financing provided by the bank.

The platform also includes enhanced security measures, including PIN-based transaction authorisation, biometric authentication, and advanced infrastructure designed to protect users’ data and assets.

Speaking on the platform’s commitment to security, the Chief Technology Officer of Parthian Technologies, Kole Kuyoro, noted that trust remains central to the company’s approach to innovation.

According to him, “The future of digital finance depends on trust. As we continue to expand access to investment opportunities, we are equally committed to maintaining the highest standards of security, reliability, and platform resilience.”

The new experience aligns with i-invest’s broader mission of democratizing access to wealth creation by empowering more Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, to participate confidently in investment opportunities through technology.

Since its launch eight years ago, i-invest has enabled hundreds of thousands of users to access a range of investment products through a single digital platform. This latest evolution reflects the company’s belief that investing should be simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone.

“This is more than a product upgrade,” Olusoga added, saying, “It is a reimagining of how people engage with their financial future. We are building a platform that helps more people move from saving to investing, from intention to action, and from financial aspiration to financial progress.” The new i-invest experience is now available to users nationwide