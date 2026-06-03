Teacher Deficit Looms, NCCE Boss Warns, Calls for Urgent Steps to Boost Enrolment



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Dr. Angela Ajala, has warned that Nigeria faces a severe teacher deficit within the next six years if urgent steps are not taken to boost enrolment into teacher-training institutions.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) in Abuja Wednesday, Ajala said the enrollment rate in Colleges of Education was already “alarming”.

“In some colleges, you find only about 30 students spread across 10 programmes. The attrition rate is alarming. If we do not act now, Nigeria may not have enough teachers in the near future,” she cautioned.

The NCCE boss described teacher education as the foundation of national development, saying no country can grow beyond the quality of its teachers.

“If you get it wrong with a teacher, just know that Nigeria is finished. Every engineer, doctor, scientist, entrepreneur, politician and leader passes through the hands of a teacher. Teacher education lies at the heart of national development,” she declared.

Ajala also “declared war” on decades of neglect and the narrative that teaching is a profession of last resort while noting that the damage from poor teacher training lasts longer than in any other field.

“You can fix a faulty car. But when a teacher damages a child in the classroom, that damage can last a lifetime. Those children become the future professionals and leaders of society,” she said.

To reverse the trend, the NCCE chief said the commission is rolling out reforms, including a dual mandate for Colleges of Education.

Under the new arrangement, graduates will leave with multiple qualifications: the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), a degree, and globally recognised skills certification.

“Who else offers that opportunity? Colleges of Education are becoming institutions where students can earn multiple qualifications and acquire international skills that make them globally competitive,” she said.

Ajala also defended the recent policy scrapping the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as a requirement for admission into Colleges of Education.

She dismissed claims that the move lowers standards, saying UTME is only a placement exam.

“What is UTME? It is a two-hour examination. It is not an achievement test. Decisions like these were not taken arbitrarily; they were based on evidence, data and projections about the future of teacher education in Nigeria,” she explained.

She further said the commission is revising curricula to align with international standards, noting that Nigeria’s teacher training is not far behind countries like Finland and Singapore.

Ajala urged education journalists to help rebrand the profession, telling the ECAN delegation led by its Chairman, Mr. Chuks Ukwuatu: “You are not just reporters; you are reformers. What you report shapes public opinion, influences policy conversations and changes mindsets.”

Earlier, the ECAN Chairman congratulated Ajala on her appointment as the first female Executive Secretary of the NCCE and pledged the association’s commitment to objective reporting of education reforms.

He also informed the NCCE boss about the association’s forthcoming Education Conference and Awards, expected to bring together stakeholders to assess the impact of reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector.