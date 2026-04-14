Party Primaries: Previewing the Power Game in Lagos and Akwa Ibom

With party primaries beginning next week, Etim Etim analyses the nature of the contest and the undercurrents in Lagos and Akwa Ibom

By the timetable released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party primaries that would produce candidates for next year’s election will commence nationwide Thursday next week. They’ll last six weeks – From April 23 to May 30, 2026. I’m keeping a keen eye on Lagos State, where a well-established dynasty would expectedly maintain its tradition, and Akwa Ibom, where the governor is virtually unopposed.

In Lagos, the Justice Forum, a prominent group within APC, has declared support for the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The group has instructed its supporters to vote for Hamzat at the primary which has not even been scheduled. The group members include the former governor, Babatunde Fashola, ex-deputy governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and the chairman of the all-powerful Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, and others. This truncates the ambitions of chieftains like Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and others.

A prominent member of the Justice Forum, Hon James Faleke and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance from Ikeja Federal Constituency, told journalists last Friday that Hamzat is the preferred successor to Governor Babajide Sanwolu. He spoke a day after a delegation from GAC met with President Tinubu. Another aspirant in Lagos is Samuel Ajose, popularly called SMA Gold, who has also received endorsements from some party henchmen. He’s a wealthy businessman from Badagry. The ticket will go to Hamzat.

In Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno’s support group, Arise with Renewed Hope initiative (AWRHI), has been touring the state, mobilizing support for his nomination and reelection. The team has also visited Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos to meet with Akwa Ibom indigenes and convince them to support the governor. From all indications, Pastor Eno is poised to take the ticket unopposed as no other person in APC has shown interest. It would be the first time the party’s primary would be rancor-free.

The picture in the other parties is still unfolding. Initially, many had expected former House of Representatives member, Hon. Onofiok Luke and former commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong to fight for the governorship ticket in the PDP. But the unabated crisis in the party has become a disincentive for them, so much so that they’ve not even uttered a word in that regard till now. Nobody even knows which faction of the PDP is recognized by INEC.

But in election season, surprises are never rare. The other day, a broadcast journalist, Michael Bush, announced his governorship intention within the PDP. In a flier circulating on social media platforms, Bush, says his ambition is a ‘’divine agenda’’.

How far will he will go? Before he declared his intention, Bush was busy pouring invectives on Governor Eno in his column in a national daily, complaining about all and everything. His anger, I understand, stems from the disappointment that he wasn’t made a commissioner. He told some associates that the governor has not treated him well despite his support during the last campaigns. The governor’s supporters, on the other hand, insist that Pastor Eno has been quite benevolent towards the journalist.

Many are therefore wondering: Is Bush driven into the race by rage or does he have a convincing message for Akwa Ibom people? Says a senator: ‘’what Bush does or says in the weeks ahead would reveal his true intentions – either he continues to wallow in his dejection or he braces up and delivers a coherent alternative campaign message’’.

Lsst weekend, African Democratic Congress (ADC) concluded its congresses and elected a new set of party leaders in the state. So far, a great deal of the party’s activities in the state seem to revolve around Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, now designated as party leader in the State. He will take the governorship ticket effortlessly.

-Etim writes from Abuja.