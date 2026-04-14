Abia Labour Party Chieftain Backs Otti, Dismisses APC Criticism

Wale Igbintade

A chieftain of the Labour Party(LP) and youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has dismissed criticisms of Governor Alex Otti by the Abia State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, describing them as uninformed and politically misplaced.

Onwuneme was reacting to comments by the APC chairman, who faulted Governor Otti’s decision to reside in his private home and his pledge to attract a five-star hotel to Umuahia.

In a statement he signed, Onwuneme said the criticism stemmed from “ignorance and a failed attempt to impress an audience,” stressing that Abians are more concerned with the governor’s infrastructural strides than his place of residence.

“Abians, especially indigenes of Umuahia, are more appreciative of the ongoing massive infrastructural transformation in the state capital, which is fast becoming a befitting capital city, than concerned about where the governor sleeps or operates from,” he said.

He added that residents are instead encouraged by the governor’s promise to attract a five-star hotel to Umuahia, which he noted would significantly boost the city’s economic profile.

Hon. Chukwu, in a video addressing party faithful, had criticised Otti’s decision to live in his private residence, arguing that it effectively relocates the seat of power from Umuahia to the governor’s hometown.

He further claimed that the decision has negatively impacted the city’s economy and that the proposed five-star hotel would not provide comparable economic benefits.

Responding, Onwuneme argued that the economic and social value of a five-star hotel in a city like Umuahia is evident.

“One does not need to be a professor of economics to understand the socio-economic benefits such an investment would bring,” he said.

He also noted that Governor Otti is not the first Nigerian leader to govern from a private residence, citing the example of former Lagos State governor, Lateef Jakande, who governed from his private home while delivering landmark achievements in housing, education, and institutional development.

“What matters most is performance. There is no evidence that residing in a private home negatively affects governance or development,” Onwuneme added.

He further explained that Otti had justified his decision by pointing to the dilapidated condition of the government house and the need to prioritise pressing needs affecting ordinary citizens.

Onwuneme therefore, urged opposition figures to offer more constructive and well-thought-out criticism.

“There is no need for weak political attacks. The opposition must be more creative and substantive in its engagement, or risk being dismissed by the public,” he said.

Highlighting the potential impact of the proposed five-star hotel, he said the project would stimulate economic growth, create jobs, attract investment, boost tourism, and elevate Umuahia’s status both nationally and globally.