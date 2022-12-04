  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Atiku: I Will Show Nigerians My Health Status If Need Be

Breaking | 8 mins ago

*Calls for private sector investment to reduce medical tourism 

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday said he would provide Nigerians with his health status if need be.

Atiku who made this known during Arise TV presidential town hall series III however said he may not be able to use Nigeria’s healthcare facilities because there are limitations that needs to be addressed.

On rising medical tourism, he advised that private sector partnership will help increase number of quality hospitals in the country 

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.