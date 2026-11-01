Adesina, Sanusi, Otti, Others to Lead African Prosperity Talks in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, are among prominent African leaders expected in Abuja on November 3 to explore practical strategies for building a prosperous, resilient and inclusive African economy.

The second edition of the Oxford Global Think Tank (OGTT) Leadership Conference will bring together influential figures from government, business, technology, finance and civil society to examine leadership choices, institutional reforms, technological innovations and investment opportunities needed to translate Africa’s enormous potential into sustainable economic prosperity.

Adesina, who is also Executive Chairman of the Global Africa Investment Summit, will deliver the keynote address, while Sanusi and Founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, will co-chair the conference.

The conference, themed ‘Leadership for a Prosperous Future,’ is expected to address critical challenges confronting the continent, including the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), changing global power dynamics, demographic shifts and evolving economic realities.

Other prominent personalities expected include Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Executive Vice-President of Afreximbank, Dr Kanayo Awani; Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama; and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Gbenga Agboola.

A statement by the Conference Media Adviser, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, said discussions would centre on three pillars — resilience, innovation and dynamism — with participants exploring ways to strengthen African institutions, mobilise capital, improve productivity and expand economic opportunities.

A special highlight will be the conference’s focus on AI, featuring the launch of an AI report and an AI Virtual Centre, as well as an exhibition showcasing emerging technologies and their potential to transform Africa’s development.

The organisers said the gathering would move beyond broad aspirations to identify practical actions and partnerships capable of strengthening institutions, deepening productive capacity and promoting inclusive economic growth.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by the quality of leadership and the choices its institutions and leaders make today,” the organisers said.

The conference, hosted by the Oxford Global Think Tank, founded by Ms Arunma Oteh, is slated to hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception.

The Oxford Global Think Tank is an independent, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation that promotes research and dialogue on development and supports public and private sector leaders in exploring policy ideas and strengthening institutions.