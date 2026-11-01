VivaJets Steps Up Francophone Africa Expansion, Grows Fleet to Eight

Pan-African business aviation firm, VivaJets, has restated its expansion drive into Francophone Africa as it grows its fleet and strengthens connectivity for businesses, investors and institutions across the continent.

The company was a partner and participant at the fifth UK-West and Central Francophone Africa Trade and Investment Forum (WCAF V) that held in Conakry, Guinea in October.

Themed ‘From Cooperation to Transformation: Building the Future of Development in Africa,’ WCAF V brought together government representatives, institutional stakeholders, businesses and international partners to explore trade, investment and economic opportunities across Francophone West and Central Africa.

The engagement followed VivaJets’ recent participation at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) in Cape Town, where it met stakeholders across the continent’s energy sector.

Chief Executive Officer of VivaJets, Erika Achum, said Francophone Africa presents a key opportunity to deepen regional connectivity.

“Francophone Africa represents an important opportunity to deepen regional connectivity and support the movement of people, ideas and investment across the continent,” Achum said.

“Our participation at WCAF V was about building meaningful relationships with government and institutional stakeholders, as well as international partners who share a commitment to Africa’s economic development. As VivaJets continues to grow, we want to be a trusted aviation partner to the businesses and institutions helping shape the continent’s future,” she added.

VivaJets’ participation at the forum comes amid rapid growth for the company. Just over a year after receiving its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the firm has expanded its fleet to eight aircraft.

The company has also secured two rounds of credit investment from London-based TLG Capital to support its expansion and advance its mission of improving connectivity through private aviation.

Chief Operating Officer of VivaJets, Tejumade Salami, said the expansion goes beyond fleet size.

“Our expansion is about more than growing the number of aircraft in our fleet. It is about building the operational strength, service capability and partnerships needed to connect businesses and people across diverse African markets.

“Our participation at WCAF V gives us an opportunity to listen to stakeholders, understand the realities of the region and explore how VivaJets can support their connectivity needs as our operations continue to scale,” Salami stated.

Head of Growth and Innovation at VivaJets, Basil Agbor, said the forum provided a platform to understand regional markets and build partnerships.

“Expanding into new markets starts with understanding the people, businesses and institutions that operate within them. WCAF V created an important space for those conversations, allowing us to engage with stakeholders who are actively shaping investment and development across Francophone Africa.

“Our focus is on translating these relationships into practical opportunities for connectivity, collaboration and long-term value. We believe innovation in African aviation must be grounded in a clear understanding of the markets we serve and the challenges our clients need us to solve,” Agbor said.