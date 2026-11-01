NCDC Confirms Negative Ebola Tests in 2 Suspected Adamawa Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says two suspected Ebola Virus Disease cases identified in Yola, Adamawa, have tested negative following two rounds of laboratory testing.

Dr Jide ​‌⁠⁠​‍⁠⁠‍‌‍‍‍‌​⁠⁠‌​Idris, NCDC Director-General, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the agency was working with the Adamawa Government to investigate the reported cases.

Idris said the report was received by the Adamawa Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in the early hours of Oct. 30, following the identification of two individuals with symptoms suggestive of Ebola.

He explained that the individuals were immediately isolated, while samples were collected and appropriate public health measures initiated to determine the cause of their illnesses.

The NCDC director-general said laboratory results from two rounds of testing were negative for Ebola, confirming that there was currently no laboratory-confirmed case in Adamawa.

He commended the Adamawa Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive response, assuring that the NCDC would continue to provide technical support to strengthen the state’s response operations.

Idris also clarified that the previously confirmed case in the Federal Capital Territory, remained Nigeria’s only laboratory-confirmed Ebola case.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or speculation, advising the public to rely on official government and public health communication channels.

The NCDC boss described Ebola as a serious infectious disease requiring prompt detection, appropriate clinical management and effective infection prevention and control measures.

He advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek immediate medical attention.

Idris stressed that people experiencing such symptoms, particularly after possible exposure, should inform healthcare workers about relevant travel or contact history.

He also cautioned against self-medication, urging individuals to follow professional medical advice and guidance from public health authorities.

According to him, the NCDC, Adamawa Government and other relevant stakeholders will continue to monitore the situation and provide updates as verified information becomes available.

He reaffirmed the commitment of public health authorities to protecting Nigerians through early detection, evidence-based interventions, transparent communication and coordinated national response efforts. (NAN)