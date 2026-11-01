INEC Forecloses Changing 2027 Election Timetable, Says Polls Can’t Be Shifted

*To release final voters’ register December 15*Warns against attacks on officials, corps members

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has ruled out any adjustment to the timetable for the 2027 general election without lawful justification, declaring that the polls must hold as scheduled.

This comes as he warned against attacks on electoral officials, including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, during next year’s elections, saying perpetrators would face the full weight of the law.



Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, during an interactive meeting with INEC staff from the six South-south states to assess the commission’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections, Amupitan maintained that the commission would adhere strictly to its statutory obligations, stressing that the election timetable was fixed and would not be altered without lawful justification.

Amupitan also said the commission was addressing submissions of claims for corrections to the voters’ register ahead of the release of the final voters’ register scheduled for December 15.



“Our statutory timeline is fixed. We will not change anything. The election must be held as scheduled,” he said.

The INEC chairman also announced that Rivers State would receive particular attention in the commission’s preparations, given its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters in the South-south.



According to figures released by the commission, Rivers has 3,736,434 registered voters, followed by Delta with 3,525,988; Edo, 2,865,263; Akwa Ibom, 2,566,198; Cross River, 1,928,978; and Bayelsa, 1,200,691.

The six states have a combined 15,823,550 registered voters.

Amupitan said Rivers’ electoral significance placed additional responsibility on INEC officials to ensure no eligible voter would be denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise.



“With the 3,736,434 registered voters for Rivers State, the state leads the South-south. As a result, the commission will pay closer attention to what happens in Rivers State. It is your duty to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised because of operational failures,” he said.

On the voters’ register, Amupitan disclosed that INEC had published the register online and at designated locations for public scrutiny, adding that the commission had received more than 5,000 claims for corrections, including names and dates of birth, as well as over 600 objections.



He said the commission was addressing the submissions ahead of the release of the final voters’ register scheduled for December 15.

The INEC chairman explained that although he had initially considered revalidating the entire voters’ register after assuming office, he abandoned the proposal because he feared the exercise would come too close to the general election.



Amupitan expressed confidence in INEC’s capacity to deliver peaceful, transparent and credible elections, citing lessons from recent off-cycle governorship elections, particularly the Osun State governorship poll.

He described the Osun election as encouraging, noting that it recorded the highest voter turnout in the history of off-cycle elections in the state and earned positive assessments despite earlier security concerns.



“Osun State elections gave us the confidence that we can achieve this despite the noise. It is good that we had a series of those elections before the general elections because we learn lessons from every election,” he said.

He added that the commission would build on the experiences gained from the off-cycle elections to strengthen its preparations for 2027.

“We will conduct elections that will move the nation forward and not an election that will bring it down,” he assured.



On security, Amupitan said INEC was collaborating with relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral personnel, ad hoc staff and election materials.

He stressed that Nigerians must be able to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or violence.



“We want every part of Nigeria to be calm during the elections so that people can come out to vote. We will not tell them to take their PVCs and then will not guarantee their safety,” he said.

The INEC chairman also dismissed suggestions that Artificial Intelligence (AI) or computer algorithms could determine the outcome of the 2027 elections, insisting that Nigerian voters would remain in charge of electoral decisions.



“It is the people of Nigeria that will decide the outcome of the elections and not AI or any algorithms,” he declared.

He, however, acknowledged the growing cybersecurity threats associated with emerging technologies, saying the commission was exploring ways to deploy technology to better protect its digital infrastructure against possible attacks.



Amupitan urged INEC personnel across the South-South to remain professional and committed, emphasising that the credibility of the 2027 elections would ultimately depend on the conduct of officials at polling units and other field locations.

He warned against attacks on electoral officials, including NYSC members, during next year’s elections, stressing that perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.



Amupitan said the commission was strengthening its operational plans to ensure the safety of election personnel, voters and materials, particularly in areas exposed to security threats.

“Anyone who threatens or harms INEC officials, including National Youth Service Corps members deployed for election duties, will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.



The INEC chairman also cautioned electoral officers against partisanship, negligence, absenteeism and financial misconduct, stressing that such violations would attract disciplinary action.

Amupitan said the readiness assessment was designed to identify operational weaknesses and address logistical challenges before the elections.