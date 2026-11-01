Two New Suspected Ebola Cases in North East Test Negative, Says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Barely five days after the first imported case of Ebola virus disease was evacuated to Switzerland, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that two new suspected cases of the disease tested negative in the North East state of Adamawa.

The NCDC had earlier yesterday reported that two suspected cases were identified in the North-east, and that they were isolated, with contact identification and laboratory testing ongoing.



However, in an update released last night, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, said the cases, which were identified in Yola, Adamawa State, had returned negative after two rounds of testing.

“Samples were collected for laboratory testing to establish the cause of the illness. Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing,” Idris said.



He clarified that there was no laboratory-confirmed EVD case in Adamawa State, adding that the index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remained the only confirmed case in Nigeria.

While commending the Adamawa State Government for its proactive response, Idris urged the public to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information and continue to practise good hand hygiene and enhanced sanitation.



He assured that NCDC would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as verified information becomes available.

NCDC had initially said it identified two suspected cases of the disease in the North-east geopolitical zone.

The agency, which did not disclose the particular state, added that laboratory testing was being conducted to determine whether the individuals had contracted the disease.



“Two suspected cases of Ebola disease have been identified in Nigeria’s North-east region. Both individuals have been isolated, contact identification and listing are ongoing, and laboratory testing is being conducted.

“Being classified as suspected cases does not mean they are confirmed Ebola cases; confirmation is subject to laboratory results,” the statement read.



The NCDC, however, cautioned that being classified as suspected cases did not mean the individuals had tested positive for Ebola, stressing that confirmation would depend on laboratory results.

The agency urged Nigerians to maintain good hand hygiene, practise enhanced sanitation, and follow guidance from public health authorities.



It said it would provide further updates as verified information became available.

The development came less than two weeks after the federal government confirmed Nigeria’s first imported case of the virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on October 20, 2026.

The patient, a woman who had travelled from Uganda to Nigeria, tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain and was subsequently isolated and treated by Nigerian health workers.



Announcing the first case of the disease, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, had stated that the infected woman had travelled to Nigeria from Uganda and developed symptoms on October 7 before seeking medical attention at a private hospital in Abuja on October 11.



After confirmation, health authorities initially identified 44 contacts of the patient, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers, and people who might have travelled with her.

The number later rose to 53, and health authorities placed the contacts under surveillance.

The patient was subsequently evacuated to Switzerland on October 26 alongside her husband, who had remained asymptomatic.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Nigeria would need to complete a 42-day monitoring period before it could be declared free of Ebola, comprising 21 days of monitoring for identified contacts and another 21 days in line with established protocols.

The federal government had announced a payment of N100,000 weekly to each contact of the confirmed case to encourage compliance with quarantine directives and prevent possible community transmission.