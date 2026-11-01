Yari Upbeat about Tinubu’s Victory in 2027, Says APC Will Convince Nigerians to Re-elect President

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, yesterday said Nigerians would be convinced to return President Bola Tinubu for a second term in next January’s presidential election.

Yari spoke with journalists in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where he joined President Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians to perform the lesser Hajj, Umrah.

He noted the president’s faith in God, his record of performance and the capacity of the campaign organisation would swing votes in Tinubu’s favour.

Yari noted: “I believe that Allah’s wish in His court must prevail. And there’s no other God but Allah. Allah is the only one who can define a human being, what he will be, and what he will become.

“That’s what makes a leader, because when you ask him, he first prayed for the country, prayed for every Nigerian and also he says this election is an election that God has selected the person who will be a leader and only Him that can put a leader or otherwise.

“So, in total, it depends on Allah to do it for him as he did it for him in 2023. By that, Allah says we should welcome and work all the procedures we are doing to campaign, to talk to people, to convince them, to show them what we have done, what we have achieved and by God’s grace, people will be convinced to elect us.”