ADC Presidential Campaign Council Demands Arrest of Attackers of Sokoto Governorship Candidate 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC-PCC) has condemned the attack on its Sokoto State governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan Iya, allegedly by the operatives of the state-owned security outfit known as the Sokoto Marshals.

The attack reportedly occurred yesterday along Airport Road, Sokoto, as Dan Iya was returning to the city after accompanying former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, from the airport.

Several vehicles in the governorship candidate’s convoy were allegedly vandalised and extensively damaged by the armed operatives.

In a statement by Director, Media and Publicity, ADC Presidential Campaign Council (ADCPCC), Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said that ”more disturbing is the fact that, since the incident, operatives of the same security outfit have been stationed at various historic gates into Sokoto metropolis, harassing motorists and targeting vehicles bearing ADC posters, insignia and other party symbols.”

The ADC-PCC spokesman further said that ”In an even more alarming development, two Department of State Services (DSS) personnel attached to the ADC governorship candidate were reportedly abducted by the Sokoto Marshals”.

He said Dan Iya formally reported the incident to the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, adding that his personal SUV was also vandalised during the attack.

The spokesman of the ADC campaign added that ”this reprehensible conduct is provocative, unacceptable and represents a dangerous descent into state-sponsored thuggery.

“It is part of a disturbing pattern of political intimidation and violence against ADC members and opposition figures across the country.

”Only a few weeks ago, similar incidents were reported in Kaduna and other states. Sokoto has now become the latest theatre of this growing assault on democratic freedom.

”The coordinated harassment and attacks against the ADC and other opposition voices constitute a grave violation of democratic principles and the constitutional guarantees of freedom of movement, association and peaceful political participation.”

Ologbondiyan said, ”We are particularly alarmed that a security outfit established and funded with taxpayers’ money is allegedly being transformed into a political militia for intimidating, harassing and attacking perceived political opponents.

”This is not governance. It is banditry in uniform, and it must not be tolerated in a democracy.

”Let it be clearly understood that the ADC will no longer sit back and watch its members, leaders and candidates being subjected to intimidation and violence anywhere in Nigeria.

The era of taking our party for granted, threatening its members and attacking its political structures with impunity is over.

”This must be the last time such an attack is allowed to happen., Abdullahi stated.

Accordingly, the spokesman of the ADC PCC said, ”While the ADC remains committed to peaceful political engagement and the rule of law, we are fully prepared to defend our members and protect their constitutional rights through every legitimate means available to us.

”No individual or group has a monopoly of violence, intimidation or lawlessness.”

The ADC PCC called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police and all relevant security and intelligence agencies to immediately investigate these incidents, apprehend those responsible, secure the release of the two DSS personnel reportedly abducted and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

”We hereby give the relevant authorities 24 hours to rein in these rogue elements, secure the safety of our candidate and members, and commence decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

”Failure to do so will leave the leadership of our party with no option but to take further decisive and lawful steps to protect its members, defend its political rights and safeguard our democracy. Nigeria cannot afford to descend into an era where state-funded security outfits are deployed as instruments of political persecution,” Ologbondiyan stated.