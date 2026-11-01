NDPHC: Federal Lawmakers Decry Encroachment, Vandalism of Power Projects

•Threaten removal of illegal structures on transmission routes

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Assets has threatened to demolish illegal structures erected on the federal government’s rights of way (ROW) for power transmission projects, warning that encroachment and vandalism were threatening investments in the electricity sector.

The Chairman of the committee, Kuye Ademorin, gave the warning during inspection of the 132kV New Haven-Ninth Mile-Nsukka Double Circuit Transmission Line in Enugu State and the Egbu 330/132/33kV substation in Owerri, Imo State.



The committee expressed concern that churches, hotels, private residences and even state government buildings had been erected along designated transmission routes, potentially delaying the completion of projects designed to improve electricity supply.

Other lawmakers on the inspection tour, according to a statement by the NDPHC spokesperson, Nazo Agim, included Mark Obetta, Lanre Okunlola, Sani Rigo and Canice Nwachukwu.

Ademorin questioned how state authorities could approve developments along corridors already designated as federal government rights of way, describing the situation as a threat to critical national infrastructure.

He said the committee was impressed by the scale of the federal government’s investment in developing a sustainable electricity system but was disappointed that some communities were undermining the initiative through encroachment and vandalism.

“We observed the magnitude of investment by the federal government in building a sustainable power system for the country, particularly in our states, to help them develop their industrial base through adequate power supply.

“However, to our chagrin and disappointment, we saw a people who are not totally buying into the vision of a greater country for all of us,” he said.

The lawmaker warned that the National Assembly would take appropriate measures to ensure that illegal structures were removed from the affected corridors.

“It is not going to be business as usual. We are going to take drastic, appropriate steps to ensure that those structures are removed,” he said.

The committee also called for stronger collaboration between federal and state governments to protect public assets and prevent further delays to electricity infrastructure projects.

At the Egbu substation, the delegation acknowledged that the facility was about 85 per cent complete and, upon completion, would add approximately 250 megawatts to electricity supply in Imo State, significantly improving power delivery to the Orlu area.

The project, which was first awarded in 2006, has received renewed attention under the leadership of NDPHC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Adighije.

Ademorin commended the quality of work at the substation and expressed optimism that its anticipated completion around March 2027 would stimulate industrial activities across the South-east.

He, however, urged the federal government to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects and prompt payment of contractors to avoid unnecessary delays.

The committee chairman also emphasised the need for adequate and timely compensation for landowners whose properties were acquired for public infrastructure, noting that unresolved compensation issues could trigger disputes and litigation.

He appealed to the governors of Enugu and Imo states to work with NDPHC to address encroachment, protect federal assets and accelerate the delivery of the projects.

Ademorin further advised Nigerians to verify the ownership and status of land before purchasing properties, particularly around designated government rights of way, to avoid acquiring plots earmarked for public infrastructure.