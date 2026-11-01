Nigeria Immigration Service Orders Officers to Eliminate Delays in Service Delivery, Report Cyber Threats

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As part of measures to ensure stronger customer service and tighter digital security, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, has directed personnel to eliminate unnecessary delays in service delivery and to promptly report suspected cyber threats.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, said in a statement yesterday that Nandap gave the charge at two separate events in Abuja – the 2026 International Customer Service Week and the Service’s 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Seminar.

Speaking at the closing of the Customer Service Week, which ran from Wednesday, October 28, to Friday, October 30, under the theme “Going the Extra Mile – Creating a Lasting Smile,” Nandap urged officers to make excellent customer service part of the Service’s daily operations.

She stressed the need for professionalism, timely service delivery, prompt complaints resolutions and respectful treatment of customers.

The Comptroller General charged officers to uphold integrity, eliminate unnecessary delays and make customer satisfaction a key performance benchmark. She also reaffirmed ongoing reforms to improve customer satisfaction and what the Service calls Hostmanship.

In her speech, the Head of Operations at the Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) unit in the Presidency, Mrs Ngozi Akinbodewa, commended NIS for evolving its SERVICOM Unit. She said this year’s Customer Service Week marked a critical step towards sustaining citizen-focused service delivery in line with global best practices.

Akinbodewa added that the international event offered an opportunity to recognise employees who exceeded expectations and met customer needs.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service on SERVICOM, DCI A.M. Abubakar, highlighted the importance of accountability, responsiveness and adherence to service standards. He urged officers to continually improve their conduct and prioritise customer satisfaction in the discharge of their duties.

At the Cybersecurity Awareness Seminar, Nandap, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General, Finance and Accounts, DCG S.B. Daura, told officers that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility. She urged them to remain vigilant, observe established security protocols and promptly report suspected threats.

She also called for continuous capacity building, institutional collaboration and proactive measures to address emerging cyber threats, before declaring the seminar open.

Resource persons from the Department of State Services (DSS), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) made technical presentations.

They covered inter-agency collaboration for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, combating cybercrime through law enforcement and international cooperation, data protection and privacy in the digital age, and human risk management in the digital workplace.

A plenary session facilitated by Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) examined strategies for securing critical systems through inter-agency collaboration, giving participants a chance to exchange experiences and explore practical approaches to strengthening the Service’s cybersecurity framework.

The Service said the seminar reaffirmed its commitment to building a cyber-resilient institution through continuous capacity development, technology upgrades, inter-agency collaboration and compliance with global best practices.

According to the statement, the initiative “underscores the Service’s resolve to protect its digital assets, secure sensitive information and strengthen its core mandates of Border Security and Migration Management in support of National Security.”