Daura: Makinde is the Most Competent, Credible Presidential Candidate for 2027 Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The vice-presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Lawal Daura, has described the party’s presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as the most competent and credible of all the presidential candidates in the 2027 general election, given his unmatched performance as governor of Oyo State.

This comes as the APM vice-presidential candidate reassured the nation, particularly the northern region, that the Makinde/Daura administration will be a four-year, all-inclusive, transitional government of national unity focused on Resetting Nigeria’s economy, education, security architecture, and socio-political space.

A statement by the Director, Strategic Communications of the APM Presidential Campaign, Richard Ihediuwa, said Daura spoke at the weekend while receiving leaders of the Northern Patriotic Front (NPF), who were at the APM Presidential Campaign Headquarters in Abuja to bestow an award on Makinde and to register their support for him and the APM at the January election.

The APM vice presidential candidate particularly thanked the region for its commitment towards the campaign, stressing that Makinde ranks above other presidential candidates on performance, national vision, productivity and service delivery.

He urged Nigerians to eschew ethnic sentiments and focus on candidates’ antecedents and public service records, stressing that anyone seeking to lead the country must be prepared to account for their stewardship and contributions to national development.

Daura stated, “I was happy when you said that you went to Oyo State, and you have confirmed the quality of governance and unprecedented development by our Presidential candidate. So, I challenge anyone who still doubts whether our candidate is the most competent to be elected President to examine his antecedents and performance.

“Before venturing into politics and eventually becoming governor of Oyo State, he had established himself as a successful businessman and a man with considerable experience in finance.

“Beyond his personal integrity, we should also examine his record in public office. What has he achieved? Look at his performance. His transparency and accountability set him apart.

“We, in Nigeria, are confronted with enormous challenges, particularly poverty and poor governance. We cannot afford to continue supporting leadership without examining what individuals have done with the opportunities entrusted to them.”

Daura stressed that anyone aspiring to lead Nigeria must be ready to account for their achievements, management of public resources and contributions to the development of the people, noting that leaders who openly demonstrate accountability in public office deserve serious consideration.

He also commended the Northern Patriotic Front for advocating people-centred democracy, urging political parties, politicians and other stakeholders to promote public enlightenment to enable Nigerians to make informed choices at the polls.

Daura described Makinde’s administration as transitional, saying its four-year term would lay the foundation for sustainable governance and address the country’s underlying challenges.

Speaking earlier at the meeting, President of the NPF, Alhaji Ali Abacha pledged the support of political stakeholders in the north, adding that the region was at home with Makinde’s candidacy, his Reset Nigeria message and his commitment to a four-year transitional government.

He said Makinde’s sterling performance in Oyo State had distinguished him as the most competent presidential candidate, which informed the decision of stakeholders in the north to support his Reset Nigeria agenda.

Abacha also commended Makinde for choosing Daura, a security expert, as his running mate, adding that such a choice reassures the nation of a commitment to tackle insecurity in the country.