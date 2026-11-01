ADC Chides Governor Alia Over Performance in Office

George Okoh in Makurdi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Benue State for the 2027 general elections, Rt. Hon. Herman Hembe, has declared that Governor Hyacinth Alia is no longer electable, calling on the people of Benue State to reject him at the polls. He maintained that the governor has not performed well enough to deserve a second term in office.

Hembe made this declaration in Oju, headquarters of Oju Local Government Area, during the campaign flag-off ceremony for the ADC Benue South Senatorial candidate, Dr. David Olofu.

Addressing thousands of party faithful drawn from all nine local government areas in Zone C, Hembe said that, in all his years of political experience, he had never encountered a governor who could look his people in the eyes and tell them a lie without hesitation.

He expressed concern over what he described as the unfair distribution of the state’s financial resources, alleging that about ₦1.1 trillion accrued to Benue State over the last three years.

According to Hembe, Governor Alia stated that Zone B received ₦317 billion, representing 91 per cent, while Zone A received ₦17 billion (5 per cent) and Zone C received what he described as an insulting ₦8 billion (2 per cent).

Hembe questioned the basis for the alleged disparity in resource allocation, asking why Zone B would receive such a significant share while Zone C was left with so little.

He maintained that an ADC-led government would not practise sectional governance, stressing that development should promote unity, fairness and equal opportunities across the state.

“Even with the allocation said to have gone to Zone C, where can we point to and say that the two per cent has been invested?” he asked.

Hembe further accused Governor Alia of creating political crises rather than providing effective leadership. He alleged that the governor had lost the confidence of members of his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and questioned why the people of Benue State should continue to trust a governor whose party members no longer have confidence in him.

“If his own party members do not trust him, why should the people of Benue State trust him again?” Hembe asked.

He also congratulated ADC candidates from Zone C, expressing confidence in the party’s growing acceptance across the zone and encouraging the candidates to remain committed to their respective campaigns.

Earlier, the ADC State Chairman, Rt. Hon. Samson Okwu, formally presented the party’s flags to candidates contesting various positions in Zone C. He charged them to work diligently towards securing victory for the party at all levels.

Okwu also welcomed thousands of defectors into the ADC and urged them to remain committed to the progress and success of the party.

In his remarks, the ADC Benue South Senatorial candidate, Dr. David Olofu, thanked the people of Zone C for embracing the ADC, describing it as a viable political platform capable of bringing meaningful change to the zone and Benue State at large.

He pledged to serve as the voice of the people and provide the effective representation they had long been denied.