Tinubu Has Not Deviated An Inch from His Electricity Pledge, Says Alake

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has said that President Bola Tinubu has not deviated from the 2023 campaign pledge to fix electricity.

It added that the administration’s quest to fix the electricity market and power sector is ongoing work.

It spokesperson, Dele Aleke, in a statement issued Sunday said as President Tinubu seeks Nigerians’ mandate for a second term in office, he would proudly present his scorecard in the power sector and clearly tell Nigerians what remains to be done,

Alake recalled that at a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Lagos ahead of the 2023 elections, then candidate Tinubu promised to tackle systemic problems in the power sector and end estimated billing.

His exact words, according to Alake: “Whichever way, by all means necessary, you will have electricity, and you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. If I don’t keep the promise and I come for a second term, don’t vote for me, unless I give you adequate reasons why I couldn’t deliver.

“A fair assessment of the pledge should consider the full statement alongside the administration’s record since 2023.”

The spokesperson listed measures taken by the administration to fix the sector including the signing of the Electricity Act, 2023 on June 9, within two weeks in office, liberalising the sector and allowing states to participate in generation, distribution and transmission. Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger have set up their own regulatory agencies.

He recalled taking on over N6 trillion legacy debt accumulated from 2015 to 2025 and creating a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified debts to 21 Gencos and Discos.

Alake noted that the first and second tranches have raised over N1.2 trillion.

He added: “Launching the Presidential Metering Initiative to close the over 7 million metering gap, with over 1.5 million customers metered in the last three years.

“Aligning tariffs to cost to restore market liquidity, creating Service Bands with different tariffs, while protecting low-income households.”

Alake also mentioned the Rural Electrification Agency connecting universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power, plans to modernise the Osogbo Grid Control Centre built over 60 years ago and build an East-West super grid.

He stressed that part of government’s effort included reviewing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) started by former President Muhammadu Buhari; signing an Acceleration Agreement in December 2023 with German partners, with FEC approving first batch of 5 TCN substations in December 2024 and second batch of eight new substations and upgrade of four existing ones in June 2026.

Alake noted: “Fixing the electricity market and power sector is ongoing work. President Tinubu has not deviated an inch from his commitment.

“As he seeks Nigerians’ mandate for a second term in office, he will proudly present his scorecard in the power sector and clearly tell Nigerians what remains to be done.”