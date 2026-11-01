Delimi RISE Project Launched In Kaduna To Mobilise Youths for Peacebuilding

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Delimi RISE Project has been launched in Kaduna State to strengthen youth participation and leadership in peacebuilding ahead of the 2027 general election.

The initiative is supported by a civil society organisation, Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) programme, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and implemented by Strategy, Research and Development (SRD), a pan African peacebuilding organisation established in 2022.

Executive Director of SRD, Richard Ali, said in a statement that the project would target 80 young people between the ages of 18 to 35 in Igabi, Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state.

Ali said the initiative would begin with a “Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) style workshop, followed by peace public squares in the three local government areas and a Community of Practice to implement peacebuilding activities”.

According to him, the project would promote inclusion across ethnic, religious, gender and disability lines.

“As a peacebuilding organization, we advocated for co-existence, spaces that create equal opportunities without bias,” the statement added.

The training will cover women, youth, peace and security, peacebuilding and conflict prevention, youth leadership and participation, inclusive governance, gender equality, disability and social inclusion, as well as safeguarding and conflict sensitive approaches.

He added that the project would create opportunities for young people to participate actively in peacebuilding and community engagement.

“The project would provide young people with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding, promote constructive community engagement, and strengthen local resilience ahead of the 2027 elections,” Ali said.