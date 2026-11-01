Oba of Benin Marks Decade on Throne with 10 Historic Golf Shots

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

History was made weekend when the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, performed a symbolic ceremonial tee-off at the Benin Club Golf Section in Benin City, Edo State.

​In a rare public appearance rich with royal heritage and symbolism, His Majesty— marking 10 years on the throne of Benin—struck 10 ceremonial golf balls as part of activities commemorating his decade on the throne.

The Oba was joined on the green by his children, including his daughter, Princess Amenaghawon, alongside his three sons—Prince Ikponmwosa, Prince Igbinosa, and Prince Idugbowa — that also took turns hitting ceremonial balls.

​The brief yet colourful ceremony drew an audience, including top Benin palace chiefs, members of the local organising committee of the tournament, captains of industry, tournament sponsors, and professional and amateur golfers from across Nigeria and beyond.

​Speaking at the event, the chief organiser of the tournament, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, described the competition as a fitting tribute to a decade of peace, cultural renaissance and purposeful leadership under Oba Ewuare.

​Prince Aghatise highlighted that the 2026 event marks the 9th edition of the coronation anniversary series, making a grand return after its last outing in 2022.

He praised the impressive turnout of both professional and amateur players, as well as the overwhelming enthusiasm from participants.

​He said: “You can see the joy on everybody’s face today. Normally, there is a ceremonial tee-off. This has been a fantastic golf tournament where people came from all over the world—both professional and amateur players.

​”It has been going so well. We are excited that His Royal Majesty dedicated his time to be with us at the tournament. We are extremely delighted, and we thank him so much for that.”

​In an interview with journalists, the Director-General of the National Institute for Sports and former Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, eulogised Oba Ewuare for the historic milestone, noting that the calibre of personalities present reflected the significance of the occasion.

​Shaibu commended the royal father for promoting peace and unity across Edo State, praying for prosperous years ahead on the throne of his forebears.

​”As you can see, everybody is around for this tournament. It shows the respect that we have for the Oba. May his reign continue to bring progress to all of us,” he said.

With the ceremonial tee-off concluded, the historic tournament wrapped up on a high note, leaving participants and dignitaries celebrating a decade of cultural pride, peace and progress under Oba Ewuare II, while eagerly anticipating an even grander next edition