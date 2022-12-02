Maku: Sule Collected N14.4bn Security Vote without Securing Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Director General of the Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Labaran Maku, yesterday revealed that the governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, has collected security vote of N14.4 billion for about four years without securing the state.

Maku, who is a former Minister of Information, made the revelation at the headquarters of Wamba Local Government Area in continuation of the Nasarawa PDP state zonal campaign rally, insisting that people no longer go to their farms because there was no peace in the state any longer.

The PDP campaign DG who spoke at the Wamba zonal rally in Hausa dialect said: “Since the coming of APC, there is nothing to show for their credit. They have wasted our time. They didn’t allow us to enjoy peace, as hunger took toll on the people, while unemployment became the order of the day.”

“There is no electricity in Toto since 2015, but imagine wickedness that since Sule became governor of Nasarawa State, he collected not less than N300 million monthly as security vote but failed to rectify the issue.”

Maku continued that if you multiplied the monthly N300 million security vote by 12 months, it will amount to N3.6 billion per year.

The former minister also calculated further that if the N3.6 billion was multiplied by four years, it would amount to a total sum of N14.4 billion as security monies collected by Sule during his four years regime.

“So, if you give the incoming PDP government the N14.4 billion, I am sure Toto doesn’t need up to N1 billion to have electricity. And People no longer go to their farms because there is no longer peace in the land despite the N14.4 billion security vote given to the governor.”

That is why we are calling on you that this forth coming general election will not be a joke,” he said.

Maku went memory lane that in the beginning of Nasarawa as a state, it was under PDP because the people voted for the party in 1999 almost 100 per cent, hence all developments carried out in the state where under the administration of PDP.

“PDP established Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), the Lafia Township Stadium. PDP formed Nasarawa United FC. The state School of Nursing and the state Polytechnic,” he said.

He added that there was nothing in existence in Nasarawa State at the moment, noting that this is not the brain child of the PDP.

“PDP established the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Federal University of Lafia, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, CBN Lafia branch, and constructed the Lafia – Awe road as well as the Lafia – Doma road,” Maku stated.