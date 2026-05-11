APC Chieftain, Iluore, Urges Massive PVC Collection in Edo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Austin Iluore, has called on eligible residents of Edo State to participate massively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, Iluore stressed the need for citizens aged 18 and above to take advantage of the exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing voter participation as crucial to strengthening democracy and ensuring effective representation.

He noted that politics remains “a game of numbers,” adding that citizens can only make their voices count through the ballot box.

According to him, the ongoing registration exercise provides an opportunity for first-time voters, persons seeking transfer of registration, and those with lost or damaged PVCs to update their status before the close of the exercise.

The APC chieftain particularly urged youths across the state to embrace the process seriously, saying the future of Edo depends largely on the active participation of young people in governance and elections.

He also appealed to community leaders, stakeholders and party supporters to mobilise residents at the grassroots for massive participation and collection of PVCs, noting that increased voter turnout would help deepen democratic governance in the state.

The ongoing CVR exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission is meant for new voter registration, transfer of voter registration, and replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.