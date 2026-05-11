Inside Yayi’s Mission to Transform Ogun

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

The APC’s endorsement of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as its consensus candidate for 2027 has ignited fresh optimism that Ogun State will replicate Lagos’s development model, while correcting its own regional imbalances. The move, ratified in April 2026 after months of behind-the-scene consultations, signals the party’s intent to present a candidate with both grassroots reach and technocratic credentials ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested election.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has not yet released a formal manifesto. But based on his track record as Ogun West senator and the expectations of party stakeholders, his mission centres on one theme: prosperity for all through industrial investment, agricultural productivity, human capital development, and youth and women empowerment. It is a blend of technocratic precision and populist connection that supporters say mirrors the formula that transformed Lagos into Nigeria’s economic hub.

Politically, Adeola’s immediate task is to build a unifying agenda with buy-in from the Egba, Ijebu, and Remo zones. Ogun West has never produced a governor since the state was created in 1976, a fact that has fueled a sense of marginalization in the region.

His candidacy is now framed as a step toward correcting that historical imbalance. Traditional rulers, market leaders, and party stakeholders across the three senatorial districts have publicly backed the move. At a convergence in Abeokuta, the Iyaloja General of Ogun State, Chief (Mrs) Yemisi Abass, declared: “It is the turn of Ogun West, and Senator Adeola is our preferred choice.” Coronets and Baales from Ogun West signed communiqués affirming the endorsement, describing Adeola as “a tested and trusted leader.”

The political balancing is already visible. Ogun East leaders recently endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a 2027 Senate run while backing Adeola for governor. The swap addresses Ogun West’s long-standing grievance while keeping Ogun East influential through the outgoing governor’s move to the Senate. Ogun Central continues to benefit from urban renewal and industrialization projects like the Kajola Inland Dry Port. For party strategists, this arrangement reduces the risk of intra-party fractures and keeps the APC united against emerging opposition coalitions.

The development agenda mirrors Lagos’s focus on infrastructure, industrialization, and economic integration. Ogun’s proximity to Lagos positions it as the state’s industrial corridor, hosting thousands of manufacturing firms in Sango-Ota, Agbara, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Mowe-Ibafo. Adeola aims to deepen that link by transforming border towns into high-growth economic zones that mirror Lagos’s efficiency while retaining Ogun’s identity.

While the current era under Governor Dapo Abiodun is about laying the foundation of ISEYA– infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, and agriculture – the Yayi era is being positioned as the era of industrial explosion. The goal is to move Ogun from being a pass-through state to a destination for manufacturing, logistics, and technology investment.

With the current administration having laid the groundwork through roads, industrial parks, and energy projects, Adeola is expected to consolidate these gains and expand them into Ogun West and other underserved areas. Governor Abiodun said the choice was to present a formidable candidate who can sustain APC’s dominance and build on existing infrastructure.

APC chieftain Leye Odunjo put it bluntly: Adeola has “a clear vision, dedication, and focus to effectively manage the state’s economic potential and natural resources.” The expectation across the state is that he will attract more investment, particularly to Ogun West, which has long complained of neglect.

A key plank of Adeola’s agenda is synchronizing agricultural and industrial growth so Ogun does not just feed the nation but fuels its industry. Ogun is already one of Nigeria’s leading producers of poultry, cassava, and vegetables, but post-harvest losses remain high due to weak processing infrastructure.

Beyond providing tractors and inputs, the incoming administration’s focus is on value addition. The plan includes building processing plants near farm gates in Yewa and Imeko to convert cassava into starch, tomatoes into paste, and poultry into packaged products. The aim is to create thousands of local jobs, increase farmers’ incomes, and reduce the state’s reliance on raw commodity exports. Supporters point to similar agro-industrial clusters in Lagos’s Epe axis as a template.

Human capital development is framed as The Yayi Legacy. The vision is to turn Ogun’s youth into a 21st-century digital and vocational workforce. This means expanding current scholarship and ICT training programs into a statewide “Skills-to-Wealth” initiative, with a functional vocational hub in every local government area.

As senator, Adeola established a scholarship and bursary board that has supported over 6,000 undergraduates. He has also facilitated more than 500 federal employment opportunities and trained thousands in entrepreneurship. The plan is to scale these programmes statewide, linking vocational training to the needs of Ogun’s industries in construction, agro-processing, and logistics.

The Yayi brand is built on direct human impact. By distributing 20 security vans and 6 ambulances to state hospitals, Adeola has extended goodwill into essential services that matter to the average citizen. For many voters, these interventions are more tangible than policy papers.

Adeola intends to run a lean, transparent government that maximizes Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), without strangulating small businesses. Leveraging his background as a chartered accountant, he plans to digitize revenue collection and close leakages that plague state finances.

The optimism around his endorsement stems from the belief that he can do what few have managed: raise the state’s IGR Lagos-style while keeping its status as an agricultural powerhouse. Lagos grew its IGR from ₦600 billion in 2019 to over ₦1.2 trillion in 2024 through digitization and broadening the tax base. Adeola’s team argues that Ogun, with its industrial base and proximity to Lagos, can replicate that trajectory.

With the 2026 budget channeling over 63 percent of a ₦1 trillion plan into capital development, the stage is set for transition. The consensus candidacy signals that the party believes he can manage the ₦1.67 trillion machinery effectively. The pitch is not to be governor for the West, Central, or East, but for the Ogun people. From the markets of Ilaro to the industries of Agbara and the ancestral homes of Ijebu and Egba, the aim is to make the “Gateway State” a destination for global wealth, not just a pass-through.

Adeola’s record of grassroots projects underpins the pitch. In Ogun West, he has delivered over 270 infrastructure projects — roads, schools, hospitals, and markets. He has facilitated 332 transformers and rural electrification projects across CDAs in all three senatorial districts, a deliberate move to avoid a sectional label.

The 103km Ilara (Imeko-Afon LGA)–Ilashe Road (Yewa North LGA) is emblematic of this approach. It spans Ogun Central and East, creating a trade link for the entire state and reducing travel time for farmers and traders. Supporters argue that this cross-zonal distribution of projects shows how he would govern at scale.

His empowerment programmes are equally broad. He has empowered more than 15,000 market men and women with cash grants and trained thousands in entrepreneurship. More than 435 communities have benefited from energy and rural electrification projects, including solar-lit markets that extend trading hours and improve security.

Adeola’s campaign is closely aligned with President Tinubu’s re-election bid. The narrative is continuity — sustaining Tinubu’s economic reforms at the state level and delivering the highest South-West votes for the APC in 2027. Groups like the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) have already mobilized, targeting one million votes for both Tinubu and Adeola in Ogun.

This alignment matters in a state where federal-state collaboration has unlocked major projects under Abiodun. The expectation is that an Adeola governorship would strengthen that pipeline, particularly for infrastructure and industrial incentives.

The path is not without hurdles. Critics within the APC have questioned the consensus process, arguing it was pre-determined. Others have raised questions about Adeola’s indigeneship, though traditional rulers in Yewa have affirmed his roots.

When elected, Adeola will inherit a state with high expectations and a heavy financial foundation. The 2026 budget prioritizes capital projects, but execution, debt management, and IGR growth will test his capacity. Voters in Ogun West expect dividends for their long wait. Voters in Ogun Central and East expect continued investment and equity.

Adeola’s ability to speak the language of the Alake, the Awujale, and the Olu of Ilaro is his strongest asset. He brings not just the Lagos model, but a decade of experience managing Alimosho/Lagos West, one of Africa’s most complex political environments. Translating that experience to Ogun’s diversity will determine whether the optimism translates into delivery.

If Adeola’s mission succeeds, Ogun in 2031 would look different: border towns functioning as logistics and manufacturing hubs; agro-processing plants absorbing farm output and reducing post-harvest losses; a skilled youth workforce supplying local industries; and an IGR profile that funds infrastructure without overburdening small businesses.

More importantly, it would mean a state where regional equity is no longer a campaign slogan but a visible reality. For APC, it would secure the South-West’s political base ahead of 2031. For Ogun, it would mean moving from potential to performance.

As one party stakeholder put it at the Ake Palace Pavilion, Abeokuta: “This is not about an individual; it is about securing the future of Ogun State.” For Adeola, the task now is to turn that sentiment into a governing plan that matches the weight of expectation.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state