2027: Ughelli South APC Chieftains Endorse Emuobo Gbagi for Delta Assembly Seat

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Ughelli South United Forum and Ughievwen Leaders have endorsed Chief Emuobo Gbagi as their preferred aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli South Constituency, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was made on Sunday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at Otu-Jeremi, where leaders, youths and women from the locality unanimously adopted Gbagi as the sole aspirant to challenge the incumbent lawmaker in the forthcoming election.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, Olorogun Matthew Ofioguma said the decision followed extensive consultations among stakeholders in the area.

According to him, “Considering the character and ability of our sons vying for the House of Assembly in Ughelli South, it is very clear from all our discussions here that Hon. Emuobo Gbagi has the requisite experience, right character and qualifications to represent us in Ughelli South Local Government.”

The motion was seconded by Olorogun Godwin Sito and was unanimously adopted by members present at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, the President-General of Ughelli South United Forum, Chief Godwin Okporoko, said the group remained committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in 2027, but stressed that the people of Ughelli South had resolved to unite behind a single candidate for the House of Assembly seat.

“Politics is about development and empowerment of the people and Ughelli South has always worked together. We have agreed that come 2027, we will work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,” he said.

“But why we are here today is because of the House of Assembly. Therefore, we the leaders, youths and women of the local government are not in support of any consensus arrangement and we have agreed that only one person should run against the incumbent.

“Our brother, Olorogun Gordons Okomitie, who was contesting before now, has agreed to step down for Chief Emuobo Gbagi. Our son, Emuobo Gbagi, is the one we are supporting for the House of Assembly, Ughelli South Constituency, come 2027,” Okporoko added.

Also speaking, renowned academic and elder statesman, Prof. Godwin Darah, said effective lawmaking and constituency welfare remained the primary responsibility of any legislator, lamenting what he described as poor representation in the constituency.

“I have already written an open letter to the governor presenting the position of Ughievwen leaders and the people of Ughelli South rejecting the alleged imposition of Hon. Festus Utuama,” Darah stated.

“I told our dear governor that his record of fairness, justice and equity will be dented if he chooses to support an unpopular aspirant. If they bring anybody that is not acceptable to us, the party will be defeated in the coming election,” he warned.

Darah further criticized the performance of the incumbent lawmaker, saying: “I have not been able to sight any project attracted by the incumbent in the last three years. We the electorate will choose our representative but we have rejected Hon. Festus Utuama. Ughelli South is filled with abundant natural resources and human capital.”

Other speakers at the event, including Olorogun Vincent Oduaran, Chief Michael Oshetigho, Chief Macaulay Dase, Chief Princess Egwolo Ogbon, Chief Anthony Duku, Olorogun Godwin Sito, Mrs. Beatrice Lodge Ghereje, Hon. Sylvester Ebirie and Hon. Anote Homes Oteri, all expressed support for the endorsement of Gbagi as the sole aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly seat for Ughelli South Constituency.