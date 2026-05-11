Finance, Regulation Take Centre Stage At Nigeria Fintech Forum 2026

Eventhive has announced the fifth edition of Nigeria Fintech Forum 2026, a gathering of stakeholders across the country’s financial services ecosystem.

The event will attract no fewer than 1,700 participants, including regulators, bank executives, fintech founders and investors who will be discussing developments shaping the industry on July 30, 2026.

The forum, themed ‘Finance, Regulation, and the New Operating Reality,’ comes amid increasing regulatory oversight, rising compliance obligations, fintech acquisitions of microfinance banking licences, evolving digital asset regulation and growing demand for stronger financial infrastructure.

Organisers said discussions would focus on regulation and compliance, fintech-bank convergence, cross-border payments infrastructure, digital assets, financial inclusion, fraud prevention, and embedded finance, amongst others.

It informed further that the event taking place at Civic Centre in Lagos will also be featuring a roundtable session involving regulators, compliance leaders, fintech executives, banking stakeholders and policy experts to examine issues around licensing, supervision, digital assets and risk management.

Commenting on the event, Chief Executive Officer of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, said Nigeria’s fintech industry was entering a more mature phase requiring deeper conversations around the future of financial services in Nigeria and Africa.

“Our goal is to create a platform where regulators, operators, investors and technology leaders can engage honestly about the future of financial services in Nigeria and across Africa,” he said.

Confirmed sponsors of the programme include Monica, Open Access Data Centres, Equinix and Belema Fintech.