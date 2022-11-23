CMS OGS Honours Old Boys for Restoring Alma Mater

Funmi Ogundare​

It was a celebration as the Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS), CMS Grammar School, Lagos, held its 2022 merit award and fundraising ceremony to recognise the services of the old boys desirous of restoring the glory of their alma mater.

The programme also provided an opportunity for camaraderie among the old boys after several years of leaving school.

In his remarks, the OGS President, Mr Olu Vincent, expressed excitement that the old boys have not disappointed their alma mater in putting up infrastructures and ensuring that academics remain a top priority. He noted the awards motivated the old boys to give back to the system.

He disclosed that before the end of the year, the OGS would inaugurate the first e-resource library in sub-Saharan Africa.

He also disclosed that it will be laying the foundation stone for the Ultra-modern ICT building in the first quarter of 2023 to accommodate its computerisation programme, enabling the students to develop their ICT skills.

Vincent, whose tenure is coming to an end soon, urged all old boys to stick to its tradition and culture for respect of seniority and the fear of God, saying that once these are sustained, they will always succeed.

The chairman of the occasion, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, appealed to the old boys to continue to support their alma mater better.​

Kayode congratulated all the awardees and also donated N2 million towards the solar panel project.

​The special guest of honour, Dr Olubi Johnson, described the award ceremony as noble, saying it would inspire the awardees to continue to do more.

He expressed delight that the old boys are moving towards the right direction by putting together different projects for the school’s growth. “We must not rest on our oars,” he said, adding that each year, the old boys must look at projects they can embark on, especially in renewable energy and ICT.