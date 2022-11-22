Fidossi Strengthens African Fashion Industry, Sponsors Awards

With Africa as the hub of bold and awe-inspiring fashion, Fidossi International Limited, a distributor of top wines and spirit brands, is deliberately strengthening the continent’s fashion industry to expand the sector’s economic contributory role.

To achieve this, the firm sponsored the 2022 African Fashion Designers Awards which pulled together notable and outstanding fashion designers across Africa on Sunday, November 20 this year at the Oriental Hotels in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi International Ltd, Fidelis Egbochie, an engineer, expressed that the Nigerian fashion industry mirrors the scale and potential of the wider African fashion market.

Contributing approximately $4.7 billion to the wider African market, Egbochie argued that the local fashion industry has the potential to boost the current level of the GDP, create jobs and help drive the Federal Government’s economic development agenda.

Owing to this, the CEO noted that Fidossi is committed to the overall growth plan for the industry. Adding to that, “We are lending our weight behind all fashion designers in Nigeria and across the continent.

He emphasised: “We believe that with the right support framework and the availability of refined, high-value brands such as Vecchia Romagna, Fidossi Muscato, and Fidossi Spumante amongst other range of products distributed by our business locally to inspire and stimulate creativity among players in the industry, more productivity, economic contributors can be achieved by the fashion designers.”

The CEO also acknowledged that the sub-Saharan African fashion market is valued at $31 billion with Nigeria contributing 15 per cent to the total regional market value.

Appreciating the efforts of the firm in expanding the fashion design landscape, the CEO of the African Fashion Designer Awards, Mr Olasunkanmi Dasilva said, “We are proud of the role played so far by Fidossi Intern’l Ltd in broadening the fashion design landscape and enriching the creativity of players in the fashion industry.

“This inspiring effort will generate more creativity, and engender more productivity which will drive significant growth in the industry’s total market valuation soon.”

The African Fashion Designers Awards, therefore, celebrate the top players in the market, driving innovation and inspiring the creative genius of fashion designers in the process.

Winning fashion brands at the award ceremony include Xtacy Conspired which won the Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year award, Mimax Xclusive which emerged as the African Fashion Urban award winner, Hope Sana Ebai, the Outstanding Personality in Africa Award winner, amongst others.

Fidossi International Limited provides the energy for this drive while supporting the aspiration of the industry’s top players to engage, socialise, network and scale the current productivity level.