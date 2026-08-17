United Nigeria Cabin Crew Commended for Professionalism

Chinedu Eze

A passenger, Dr. Everest Okpara, has commended a cabin crew with United Nigeria Airlines, Miss Uchechukwu Francisca Ogbuagu, for her calmness when she was apparently provoked by a passenger in a rude, annoying manner.

Okpara said Miss Ogbuagu exhibited exceptional professionalism, composure and schooled restraint during a recent flight.

“During the flight, I witnessed Miss Ogbuagu manage a particularly difficult interaction with a passenger who was extremely rude and unruly towards her. Despite the challenging nature of the encounter, which had to do with adherence to aviation rules, she remained remarkably calm and composed throughout. She maintained a respectful tone, exercised considerable restraint, and responded with a professionalism and courtesy that impressed the few passengers seated nearby, even in circumstances that could easily have provoked a less measured reaction,” Okpara said.

He observed that what particularly stood out for Miss Ogbuagu was her ability to remain focused on her responsibility to the passenger and to the airline’s policy, without allowing the passenger’s conduct to compromise the quality of her service.

He said her communication was measured, her demeanour remained courteous, and her overall handling of the situation demonstrated an impressive level of emotional intelligence, self-control, and maturity.