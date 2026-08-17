  • Monday, 17th August, 2026

United Nigeria Cabin Crew Commended for Professionalism

Business | 1 second ago

Chinedu Eze

A passenger, Dr. Everest Okpara, has commended a cabin crew with United Nigeria Airlines, Miss Uchechukwu Francisca Ogbuagu, for her calmness when she was apparently provoked by a passenger in a rude, annoying manner.

Okpara said Miss Ogbuagu exhibited exceptional professionalism, composure and schooled restraint during a recent flight.

“During the flight, I witnessed Miss Ogbuagu manage a particularly difficult interaction with a passenger who was extremely rude and unruly towards her. Despite the challenging nature of the encounter, which had to do with adherence to aviation rules, she remained remarkably calm and composed throughout. She maintained a respectful tone, exercised considerable restraint, and responded with a professionalism and courtesy that impressed the few passengers seated nearby, even in circumstances that could easily have provoked a less measured reaction,” Okpara said.

He observed that what particularly stood out for Miss Ogbuagu was her ability to remain focused on her responsibility to the passenger and to the airline’s policy, without allowing the passenger’s conduct to compromise the quality of her service. 

He said her communication was measured, her demeanour remained courteous, and her overall handling of the situation demonstrated an impressive level of emotional intelligence, self-control, and maturity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.