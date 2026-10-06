H1 Report Puts Dapper Ahead of Nigerian-Owned Music Companies

Iyke Bede

Dapper Music and Entertainment led Nigerian-owned music companies in the first half of 2026 with a 3.82 per cent market share, according to TurnTable Charts’ H1 2026 Market Share Report.

YBNL Nation followed with 2.40 per cent, while GIRAN Republic recorded 1.99 per cent.

The ranking places Dapper Music and Entertainment at the top of the Nigerian-owned category eight years after the company was established in 2018.

Reacting to the report, Dapper Group Founder and Group CEO, Damilola Akinwunmi, said the ranking reflected the work of the company’s artists and wider team.

“Eight years ago we started with a conviction that Nigerian music built properly, artist first and for the long term, could compete with anyone. To be recognised at the top of this list is a reflection of that work, and it belongs to every artist, writer, producer and member of this team who has contributed to it. We are building for the next eight years, not celebrating the last.”

Dapper Music and Entertainment is the record label arm of Dapper Group, a Lagos-based music and entertainment company. The wider group comprises Dapper Music and Entertainment, Dvpper Digital, S94 Publishing, Bangers Only Productions and Dapper Live.