NAF Names Crew, Passengers on Board Ill-fated Flight

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has released the names of personnel and passengers in the crashed NAF 931 aircraft.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the crew members and passengers lost their lives in the crash involving Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, in Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday.

Ejodame listed the crew members as Sqn. Ldr MI Aburime (Flight Captain), Sqn. Ldr AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot), Flt.-Lt. IS Bako (Co-pilot), Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician) and Cpl. Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician).

He said the passengers included Flt.-Lt. TL Lazarus, Flt.-Lt. M Akinloye, Flying Officer IM Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F, Master Warrant Officer Matini BA, Warrant Officer Nuhu FS, Flight Sergeant James RB and Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI.

Others he said were Sgt. Ani AE, Sgt. Izibenikien SI, Sgt. Alafuka C, Sgt. Mbadugha AN, Lance Cpl. Ugwuba FC, Lance Cpl. Eledan GE, Mrs Ezeh Nneka, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.

The NAF director of public relations and information also said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke had expressed condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers.

He quoted Aneke as describing the incident as a deeply painful moment for the NAF and the nation.

The CAS expressed heartfelt sympathies to families, loved ones and colleagues of those who lost their lives.

He assured the bereaved families of the service’s full support during the difficult period, while also directing a comprehensive investigation to establish circumstances surrounding the accident.

He also assured that the NAF would continue to provide timely and verified updates as investigation progresses and urged the public to refrain from speculation and circulation of unverified information, while respecting privacy and dignity of affected families.

“A condolence register has been opened at Headquarters NAF, Abuja, for senior government officials, members of diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies, and other well-wishers who may wish to pay respects and convey messages of sympathy to families of the deceased and the NAF,” he said.

NAN reports that 25 persons comprising five crew members and 20 passengers were onboard the aircraft which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the crash occurred.

NAN also reports that search and rescue procedures were immediately activated in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for all persons on board.(NAN)