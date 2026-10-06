Breaking: Lagos Tops Voter Register With 7.4m, Kano 6m, Kaduna 4m, Katsina 3.8m, Oyo 3.5m

Lagos State has the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The figures were disclosed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday during the commission’s World Press Conference in Abuja.

The event was held as part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to the commission, Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano State with 6,000,570.

Kaduna State ranks third with 4,000,640 registered voters, while Katsina State comes fourth with 3,876,051.

Oyo State is fifth with 3,588,111 registered voters, followed by Delta State with 3,525,988.

Rivers State has 3,000,734 registered voters, while Benue State has 3,057,225. Ogun State occupies the ninth position with 3,037,981 registered voters, while Bauchi State ranks 10th with 3,000,047.

Details later…