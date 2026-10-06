Bayelsa PDP Promises Non-Violent, Issued-Based Campaigns, Releases Timetable 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Bayelsà State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its schedule of campaign, outlining a comprehensive programme of engagements.

The engagement, according to a statement signed by Hon. Ikaebimo Mark, the state Publicity Secretary, will cover statutory party meetings, pre-campaign activities, senatorial district flag-offs, LGA-to-LGA campaigns and ward-to-ward mobilisation across the 105 wards of the state.

According to the timetable, the party’s pre-campaign activities will commence with meetings of the state working committee, expanded state caucus and state executive committee from October 26 to 28, 2026, followed by a three-day pre-campaign fasting and prayer/solemn assembly from November 5–7.

This will be followed by a campaign dedication and thanksgiving service on November 8 and the inauguration of the state campaign council on November 9.

The senatorial district campaign will flag off as scheduled for November 17, 19 and 21, while the LGA-to-LGA campaign tour will commence on November 23 and cover all eight local government areas of the state.

The party said the campaign programme is designed to provide an organised platform for candidates to engage directly with the people, present their programmes and discuss issues affecting their respective constituencies.

The PDP stressed that its campaign will be centred on issues, policies, development priorities and the welfare of the people, rather than personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric or the promotion of violence.

The Bayelsa PDP under the leadership of George Turnah, further assured citizens, political parties, candidates and other stakeholders that its campaign activities will be conducted peacefully and responsibly, with due regard for the law, the rights of other participants and the need to preserve the peace and unity of the state.

The party called on its candidates, supporters and campaign officials to demonstrate discipline, tolerance and respect throughout the electoral process, noting that political competition should never become a threat to peaceful coexistence.

The party also appealed to all political actors and citizens to make the 2027 electoral season an opportunity for constructive democratic engagement, where candidates are judged by their ideas, programmes, records and capacity to address the concerns of the people.

The PDP said it remains committed to a campaign that gives Bayelsans the opportunity to listen, ask questions, compare positions and make informed choices based on issues that matter to their lives and communities.