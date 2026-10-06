New Google Trends Data Shows Nigerians’ Growing Taste for Cold Brew, Sweet Lattes

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerians are showing growing interest in cold brews, dessert-inspired lattes and making café-style coffee at home, according to new Google Trends data.

Released following International Coffee Day on October 1, the data highlights the coffee varieties, flavours and equipment that attracted the most search interest in Nigeria in 2026, offering a glimpse into how Nigerians are exploring their coffee preferences.

Cold brew was the fastest-rising coffee search in Nigeria this year. Flat white and drip coffee also recorded strong growth, while instant coffee made the top five fastest-rising coffee searches.

Made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water, cold brew has gained attention as a refreshing alternative to hot coffee, particularly in Nigeria’s warm climate.

The trend is not limited to how coffee is served. Nigerians are also experimenting with sweeter flavours. Hazelnut latte was the top trending latte in 2026, followed by red velvet latte, cold brew latte, banana latte and Spanish latte.

These rankings reflect the latte varieties whose search interest grew fastest compared with the previous year, rather than those with the highest overall search volume. Red velvet and banana, for instance, are better known as desserts and snacks, while Spanish latte is traditionally made with condensed milk.

There is also growing interest in recreating the café experience at home. The French press was the fastest-rising coffee gadget in searches this year, while the kettle remained the most searched piece of coffee equipment. Coffeemakers, espresso machines and grinders followed, suggesting more Nigerians are exploring ways to prepare coffee at home.

Despite the growing appetite for new flavours and brewing methods, the classics remain firmly in the lead when it comes to overall search interest. Espresso was the most searched coffee in Nigeria in 2026, followed by latte, cappuccino, mocha and iced coffee.

The distinction between the two lists offers an interesting picture of Nigeria’s coffee culture: while the familiar varieties continue to attract the most searches overall, newer and more experimental options are gaining ground fastest.

Google said the search data also reflects how people increasingly use Search to explore coffee, from finding cafés nearby to learning how to prepare particular drinks at home.

With AI now integrated into Google Search, users can ask conversational questions such as which coffee is least bitter or how to make a Spanish latte at home and receive answers to guide their search.

Communications and Public Affairs Manager, West Africa at Google, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the trends showed Nigerians experimenting with coffee while adapting it to their tastes and social lives.

“We’re thrilled to see how much fun Nigerians are having with coffee. People are trying new flavours, hosting friends with drinks they have made themselves and putting a local twist on a global favourite,” he said.

Kola-Ogunlade added that Google Search, with AI built in, makes it easier for users to move from searching for information to preparing coffee at home.