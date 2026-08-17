Mastercard, TeamApt Set to Expand Digital Payments across Africa

Emma Okonji

Mastercard and TeamApt Limited, a subsidiary of Moniepoint, have entered a strategic collaboration to strengthen digital payment capabilities for businesses and financial institutions across Africa.

As part of this collaboration, TeamApt will operate directly on Mastercard’s global payments network as a non-bank acquirer, enhancing its ability to onboard credible and licensed entities to deliver seamless payment acceptance, transaction processing and acquiring services.

Speaking about the collaboration, Country Manager, West Africa at Mastercard, Folasade Femi-Lawal, said: “Expanding digital payment acceptance is one of the fastest ways to support small businesses across Africa to compete, grow, and reach more customers. By working with TeamApt, we are equipping MSMEs and informal sector businesses in Nigeria with robust, secure infrastructure to seamlessly process transactions across multiple channels. The collaboration brings more businesses into the digital economy, unlocking vital new opportunities for growth, credit access, and cross-border trade.”

Chief Executive Officer, TeamApt, Dennis Ajalie, said: “This collaboration with Mastercard represents an important step forward in our commitment to removing barriers within the payments ecosystem. For years, TeamApt has focused on building infrastructure that helps financial institutions and businesses grow with confidence. By working closely with Mastercard, we are extending those capabilities, enabling businesses to accept payments more seamlessly and giving users the freedom to transact securely both locally and internationally.”

The collaboration also delivers international value, enabling Mastercard cards supported by TeamApt’s infrastructure to be used across millions of merchant locations worldwide. Customers gain the convenience of secure global payments, while merchants can more easily serve both local and international customers, “Ajalie further said.