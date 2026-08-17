Otti Approves N31m Interim Support for 31 Abia Returnees from South Africa 

– Gov promises sustainable reintegration, says “No Abian will be left behind”

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the immediate disbursement of N31 million as relief support for Abia indigenes who recently returned from South Africa following reported xenophobic attacks.

The approval covers N1,000,000 each for 31 verified returnees as an interim support measure to cushion the effect of their sudden return and to reassure them that the state government has not abandoned them.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the government said the gesture is aimed at providing immediate succor to the victims while a more comprehensive plan is being developed.

According to the statement, a detailed profiling of each returnee is currently ongoing to determine their individual circumstances and socio-economic realities.

The profiling, the government explained, will enable it to design appropriate interventions for sustainable reintegration and social protection tailored to the specific needs of each returnee.

“Governor Otti’s approval underscores his compassion and unwavering commitment to the welfare of vulnerable persons in communities across Abia State and beyond,” the statement said.

The governor said the support reflects the administration’s resolve that every Abian, regardless of circumstance or location, deserves an opportunity to recover, rebuild and contribute meaningfully to society.

Victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa have in recent times faced displacement, loss of property and trauma, forcing many Nigerians, including Abians, to return home abruptly.

The state government noted that beyond the cash support, it is committed to ensuring that the returnees are not left to struggle alone in rebuilding their lives.

Officials said the intervention will cover areas such as skills acquisition, business grants, healthcare, and psycho-social support where necessary, depending on findings from the profiling exercise.

Since assuming office, Governor Otti has prioritized policies and programmes that protect the dignity and wellbeing of citizens, especially those facing hardship.

The administration has rolled out several social protection initiatives aimed at lifting vulnerable groups and reintegrating displaced persons into productive ventures.

The government reiterated that Abia remains home to all its sons and daughters, and that no Abian will be left behind irrespective of what they have gone through.

“Abia is home. We want our people to know that even in difficult times, their government stands with them,” the statement added.

The 31 beneficiaries are expected to receive their payments immediately as the profiling and planning for long-term reintegration continues.

Community leaders and stakeholders have welcomed the move, describing it as timely and a demonstration of responsive leadership in a period of distress.