Updated: Lagos Tops Voter Register With 7.4m, Kano 6.5m, Kaduna 4.6m, Katsina 3.8m, Rivers 3.7m, Oyo 3.5m

Lagos State has the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The figures were disclosed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday during the commission’s World Press Conference in Abuja.

The event was held as part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to the commission, Lagos has 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano State with 6,570,276.

Kaduna State ranks third with 4,662,640 registered voters, while Katsina State comes fourth with 3,876,051.

Rivers ranks fifth with 3,736,434, Oyo State occupies sixth position with 3,588,111 registered voters, followed by Delta State with 3,525,988.

Benue State has 3,057,225, while Ogun State occupies the ninth position with 3,037,981 registered voters. Bauchi State ranks 10th with 3,012,547

Giving further details, the INEC chairman said, “At the other end of the table, Ekiti State has the lowest number of registered voters, with 1,055,708. It is followed by Bayelsa, which has 1,200,691 registered voters. The FCT ranks next from the bottom with 1,732,043, followed by Yobe with 1,733,671 and Gombe with 1,768,566.”

He also said male voters account for 53,528,218, representing 51.75 per cent of the register, while female voters number 49,900,497, representing 48.25 per cent.

According to him, the age profile shows that the register is dominated by voters aged 35 to 49 years, who account for 43,265,946 voters, or 41.83 per cent of the total.

“They are followed by voters aged 18 to 34 years, numbering 29,777,578, representing 28.79 per cent. Voters aged 50 to 69 years account for 22,982,900, or 22.22 per cent, while those aged 70 years and above are the smallest age group, with 7,402,291 voters, representing 7.16 per cent.”

He further said, “The register records 232,658 Persons With Disabilities, spread across 10 disability categories. This represents roughly 0.23 per cent of the total 103.43 million registered voters.

“The largest category is “Others”, with 101,183 voters, accounting for 43.49 per cent of all registered People With Disabilities (PWD). This is followed by albinism, with 44,023 voters (18.92 per cent), and physical impediment, with 27,141 (11.67 per cent).

“Those registered under blindness number 19,939 (8.57 per cent), while deafness accounts for 14,326 (6.16 per cent). The register also contains 8,832 voters with autism (3.80 per cent), 7,723 with cognitive or learning disabilities (3.32 per cent), and 5,755 with little stature (2.47 per cent).

“The smallest categories are Down syndrome, with 2,080 voters (0.89 per cent), and spinal cord injury, with 1,656 voters (0.71 per cent)

In compliance with Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, the Register of Voters will be displayed for public scrutiny from 9th to 15th October 2026, not later than 90 days before the General Election. Claims and objections arising from the nationwide display at Registration Areas will be addressed thereafter.

“The distribution of Phase 1 PVCs to all Local Government Centres will commence on Friday, 9th October, 2026.

“It is important to note that in the third phase of the CVR, we introduced, for the first time in Nigeria, the Online Registration Portal technology for registrants to eliminate barriers of distance and time.